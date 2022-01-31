GP linked to 'Healing the Divide' group offered bail of S$20,000 in alleged vaccine fraud case

Jipson Quah, 33, was offered a S$20,000 bail on Jan. 31.

The registered medical practitioner was charged for dishonestly making a false representation of vaccination data to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

His assistant Thomas Chua Cheng Soon, 40, was offered a S$15,000 bail on the same date.

Bail set for Quah and assistant

Both Quah and Chua were arrested on Jan. 21, and have been in remand since.

The pair made an appearance in court today (Jan. 31) via video link.

Mothership understands that Withers KhattarWong is no longer providing legal counsel to Quah.

He was represented by his new lawyer Anand Nalachandran of Forte Law LLC on Jan. 31, according to CNA.

While seeking bail for the pair, the prosecutor also asked for an adjournment for Quah and Chua.

Should Quah and Chua accept the bail, the duo is required to surrender their passport, not commit any offences while out on bail, and appear in court when told to do so.

The court also heard that Quah can communicate with his clinic's staff, but strictly for work matters only.

Mothership understands that there are four medical clinics involved – Wan Medical Clinic, Mayfair Medical Clinic, Mayfair Medical Clinic (Yishun Chong Pang), and Ong Clinic & Surgery (Yishun).

However, Quah is not allowed to communicate with the co-accused Chua and Koh, and the prosecution's witnesses.

Investigations are still pending, and both Quah and Chua will return to court on Mar. 14.

Summary of charges

Quah and Chua were arrested alongside 46-year-old Iris Koh Shu Cii, the founder of "Healing the Divide".

Here's a summary of the charges that they currently face:

Quah, 33, general practitioner

Charged for dishonestly making a false representation to MOH as of Jan. 28.

Chua, 40, clinic assistant

Charged for conspiring with Quah and a patient, Mehrajunnisha, to dishonestly make false representations to MOH between December 2021 and January 2022 as of Jan. 28.

Koh, 46, HTD founder

Charged for being party to a criminal conspiracy with Quah between July 2021 and January 2022 on Jan. 28. This was upgraded from her former charge of conspiracy to cheat MOH.

Mothership understands that Koh will be remanded upon her discharge from Singapore General Hospital as she was denied bail.

Background

