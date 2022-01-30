Back

4,498 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore, 3,074 are low-risk cases detected via ART

The weekly infection growth rate is 2.02.

Fiona Tan | January 30, 2022, 11:29 PM

The Ministry of Health reported 4,498 new cases of Covid-19 as of 12pm on Jan. 30.

Here's the breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 4,226

Imported cases: 272

Deaths: 0

The country has recorded 348,330 Covid-19 cases and 854 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 3,074 (3,062 local cases + 12 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 2.02 (lower than 2.24 from the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 709

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 60

In ICU: 12

Change in reporting of daily cases

Since Jan. 21, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has stopped highlighting the number of Omicron variant cases that are part of the daily Covid-19 cases, due to variant dominating the current infection wave.

MOH's updates now separately present new Covid-19 cases that are confirmed via a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, as well as new Protocol 2 cases which are detected via antigen rapid tests (ART). MOH said that these ART-positive cases that are included in the reported would be assessed by a doctor to have mild symptoms and low risk.

As a result, MOH said that its daily updates will register a drastic increase in the daily number of new cases.

Top photo by Fiona Tan

