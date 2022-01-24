Back

3,002 new Covid-19 infections in S'pore on Jan. 24, 1,637 low-risk cases detected via ART

The weekly infection growth rate is 2.69.

Syahindah Ishak | January 24, 2022, 11:20 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore reported 3,002 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Monday (Jan. 24).

Locally transmitted: 2,624

Imported infections: 378

Death: 0

Death toll from coronavirus complications: 848

The country has recorded 316,774 Covid-19 cases in total since the start of the pandemic.

GP cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) website is presenting the daily new Covid-19 cases detected via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing separately from new confirmed GP cases, which are detected via rapid antigen testing (ART) and have been assessed by a doctor to have low mild symptoms and low risk.

New infections detected via ART: 1,637 (1,630 local cases + seven imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 2.69 (down from 2.75 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

In ICU: 11

Patients in hospital: 478

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 32

Change in reporting of daily cases

As of Jan. 21, MOH will stop its current practice of highlighting the number of Omicron variant cases that are part of the daily Covid-19 cases.

This is due to the Omicron variant dominating the current infection wave.

MOH's updates will now include both new Covid-19 cases that have been confirmed via a PCR test, as well as new GP-Protocol 2 cases.

These numbers will also be backdated to Jan. 6.

Last week, the number of GP-Protocol 2 cases shot up to around 400 to 500 cases per day.

This week, it hit over 1,000 cases per day.

"MOH has reviewed the situation and decided that it is better to include the GP-Protocol 2 cases in our daily updates as this will give a better picture of the epidemic situation in Singapore," Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said.

As a result, MOH daily updates will register a drastic increase in the daily number of new cases.

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin.

At least 12 people including children trapped on Coney Island as gate closes at 7pm

Not the first time.

January 24, 2022, 09:52 PM

FairPrice warns public that flyer offering S$20 voucher with dodgy QR code is not theirs

Don't scan if you are not sure.

January 24, 2022, 08:40 PM

Michelin-starred S'pore restaurant announces firing of chef after allegations of abuse

With immediate effect.

January 24, 2022, 07:24 PM

S'porean singer Aliff Aziz wins M’sian reality singing TV show but some M'sians are unhappy

The second Singaporean to win the contest.

January 24, 2022, 06:46 PM

S'pore boy, 15, who stabbed father to death with fruit knife sentenced to 5 years' detention

The boy had a "difficult relationship" with his deceased father, whom he thought was highly controlling and strict.

January 24, 2022, 06:39 PM

Radicalised S'pore student, 19, released on Restriction Order after showing good progress in rehab

He has also successfully enrolled at a post-secondary institution in a course of his choice.

January 24, 2022, 06:30 PM

S'pore-based influencer Irene Zhao rakes in S$7.5 million in 10 days via NFTs of crypto memes

The NFTs are also sold as an access pass to the IreneDAO community.

January 24, 2022, 06:19 PM

PM Lee & Jokowi to witness signing of agreements on Jan. 25 at S’pore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat in Bintan

PM Lee's fifth Leaders' Retreat with Jokowi.

January 24, 2022, 06:00 PM

5 easy & convenient ways to save money this Chinese New Year

Huat ah.

January 24, 2022, 05:50 PM

Five Guys finally opens at ION Orchard

Third outlet.

January 24, 2022, 05:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.