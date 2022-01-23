Back

3,496 new Covid-19 infections in S'pore on Jan. 23, 1,489 low-risk cases detected via ART

The weekly infection growth rate is 2.75.

Karen Lui | January 23, 2022, 09:30 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore reported 3,496 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Sunday, Jan. 23.

Locally transmitted: 3,057

Imported infections: 439

Death: 1

Death toll from coronavirus complications: 848

The country has recorded 313,772 Covid-19 cases in total since the start of the pandemic.

GP cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) website is presenting the daily new Covid-19 cases detected via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing separately from new confirmed GP cases, which are detected via rapid antigen testing (ART) and have been assessed by a doctor to have low mild symptoms and low risk.

New infections detected via ART: 1,489 (1,480 local cases + nine imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 2.75 (up from 2.64 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

In ICU: 9

Patients in hospital: 433

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 29

Change in reporting of daily cases

As of Jan. 21, MOH will stop its current practice of highlighting the number of Omicron variant cases that are part of the daily Covid-19 cases.

This is due to the Omicron variant dominating the current infection wave.

MOH's updates will now include both new Covid-19 cases that have been confirmed via a PCR test, as well as new GP-Protocol 2 cases.

These numbers will also be backdated to Jan. 6.

Last week, the number of GP-Protocol 2 cases shot up to around 400 to 500 cases per day.

This week, it hit over 1,000 cases per day.

"MOH has reviewed the situation and decided that it is better to include the GP-Protocol 2 cases in our daily updates as this will give a better picture of the epidemic situation in Singapore," Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said.

As a result, MOH daily updates will register a drastic increase in the daily number of new cases.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Karen Lui.

1 hamster surrendered to Hong Kong authorities tests positive for Covid-19

It was surrendered by a pet owner.

January 23, 2022, 08:16 PM

Caregivers of children with special needs 'may face burnout or feel emotionally burdened': SG Enable

SG Enable is a local agency dedicated to helping persons with disabilities.

January 23, 2022, 06:38 PM

S'pore police used drone to track & arrest suspect who fled into forested area near Jalan Bahar

Cool.

January 23, 2022, 06:00 PM

I tried a rare flower bath ritual to banish bad vibes. Here’s what I gained from it.

A different kind of spiritual healing.

January 23, 2022, 05:36 PM

New orchid hybrid unveiled at Expo 2020 Dubai to mark 'flourishing' ties between S'pore & UAE

Both countries share strong people-to-people ties.

January 23, 2022, 04:59 PM

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels her wedding due to Omicron restrictions

"Such is life."

January 23, 2022, 03:57 PM

Frozen yogurt cubes at Kinex that look like 'huat' mahjong tiles let you indulge with less guilt

Healthier snack with added huat-ness.

January 23, 2022, 03:26 PM

Mahathir in 'stable condition' now after 3rd hospital admission in weeks

He is also responding well to the treatment.

January 23, 2022, 03:08 PM

MOH investigating Wan Medical Clinic for allegedly offering 'remote' ART tests to Healing the Divide members

MOH stressed that supervised PET must be conducted in real-time and in the presence of a registered medical practitioner or qualified self-administered test supervisor.

January 23, 2022, 12:32 PM

Missing 73-year-old man last seen at Woodlands St 41, police appealing for information

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call the police hotline or submit information online.

January 23, 2022, 11:00 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.