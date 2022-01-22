Back

2,463 new Covid-19 infections in S'pore on Jan. 22, 1,590 low-risk cases detected via ART

The weekly infection rate dipped to 2.64 today (Jan. 22).

Lean Jinghui | January 22, 2022, 10:38 PM

Singapore reported 2,463 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Locally transmitted: 2,218

Imported infections: 245

Death: 1

Death toll from coronavirus complications: 847

Earlier today, Singapore reported its first Omicron-related death.

The patient was a 92-year-old woman who was unvaccinated with no known medical history.

The country has recorded 310,276 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

GP cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) website is presenting the daily new Covid-19 cases detected via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing separately from new confirmed GP cases, which are detected via rapid antigen testing (ART) and have been assessed by a doctor to have low mild symptoms and low risk.

New infections detected via ART: 1,590 (1,582 local cases + eight imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 2.64 (down from 2.70 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

In ICU: 11

Patients in hospital: 401

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 23

Change in reporting of daily cases

As of Jan. 21, MOH will stop its current practice of highlighting the number of Omicron variant cases that are part of the daily Covid-19 cases.

This is due to the Omicron variant dominating the current infection wave.

MOH's updates will now include both new Covid-19 cases that have been confirmed via a PCR test, as well as new GP-Protocol 2 cases.

These numbers will also be backdated to January 6.

Last week, the number of GP-Protocol 2 cases shot up to around 400 to 500 cases per day.

This week, it hit over 1,000 cases per day.

"MOH has reviewed the situation and decided that it is better to include the GP-Protocol 2 cases in our daily updates as this will give a better picture of the epidemic situation in Singapore," health minister Ong Ye Kung said.

As a result, the MOH daily updates will register a drastic increase in the daily number of new cases.

Top image via Ong Ye Kung Facebook

 

