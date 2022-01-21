Back

3,155 new Covid-19 infections in S'pore on Jan. 21, 1,539 low risk cases detected via ART

The weekly infection growth rate is 2.70.

Jean Chien Tay | January 21, 2022, 11:53 PM

Singapore reported 3,155 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Friday, Jan. 21.

The country has recorded 307,813 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Locally transmitted: 2,794

Imported infections: 361

Death: 1

Death toll from coronavirus complications: 846

GP cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) website is presenting the daily new Covid-19 cases detected via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing separately from new confirmed GP cases, which are detected via rapid antigen testing (ART) and have been assessed by a doctor to have low mild symptoms and low risk.

New infections detected via ART: 1,539 (1,516 local cases + 23 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 2.70 (up from 2.17 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

In ICU critically ill: 13

Patients in hospital: 360

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 19

Change in reporting of daily cases

As of Jan. 21, MOH will stop its current practice of highlighting the number of Omicron variant cases that are part of the daily Covid-19 cases.

This is due to the Omicron variant dominating the current infection wave.

MOH's updates will now include both new Covid-19 cases that have been confirmed via a PCR test, as well as new GP-Protocol 2 cases.

These numbers will also be backdated to January 6.

Last week, the number of GP-Protocol 2 cases shot up to around 400 to 500 cases per day.

This week, it hit over 1,000 cases per day.

"MOH has reviewed the situation and decided that it is better to include the GP-Protocol 2 cases in our daily updates as this will give a better picture of the epidemic situation in Singapore," Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said.

As a result, the MOH daily updates will register a drastic increase in the daily number of new cases.

Top image via Lawrence Wong/Facebook

