Ice cream in hot ramen is latest bizarre food combination from Japan

If you think French fries with ice cream is weird, this food combination with ice cream is a lot weirder.

A ramen eatery in Osaka, Japan, serves a bowl of hot Japanese ramen topped with an entire ice cream cone.

The eatery is aptly named "Franken".

Served with a side of fried rice

The ramen with ice cream cone costs ¥850 (S$10) ala carte.

The ice cream comprises both chocolate and vanilla flavours.

If you want more carbs, you can opt for the set that comes with a side of fried rice at ¥1,100 (S$12.94).

A diner who left a review observed that everyone in the restaurant had ordered the dish while they were there.

The reviewer wondered if putting ice cream in ramen would eventually become a norm like butter in Sapporo miso ramen.

Another reviewer claimed that the sweet and creamy ice cream helped to significantly reduce the spiciness of the ramen broth.

Ironically, a number of reviewers raved more about the fried rice than the novel ramen dish.

Other bizarre food combinations

This ramen shop is no stranger to strange food combinations.

According to their Instagram page, they previously topped hot ramen with cotton candy.

Franken

Address: 3-5-3 Kitakyuhojimachi, Chuo-ku, Osaka 541-0057

Opening hours: 11am to 11pm, daily

Top images by Franken's Instagram page.