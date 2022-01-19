Back

Ice cream in hot ramen is latest bizarre food combination from Japan

Hot and cold.

Karen Lui | January 19, 2022, 12:26 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you think French fries with ice cream is weird, this food combination with ice cream is a lot weirder.

A ramen eatery in Osaka, Japan, serves a bowl of hot Japanese ramen topped with an entire ice cream cone.

The eatery is aptly named "Franken".

Served with a side of fried rice

The ramen with ice cream cone costs ¥850 (S$10) ala carte.

Photo by @franken0705 on Instagram.

The ice cream comprises both chocolate and vanilla flavours.

Image by 忘雪舎 on tabelog.com.

If you want more carbs, you can opt for the set that comes with a side of fried rice at ¥1,100 (S$12.94).

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 中華そば・焼きめし　フラン軒 (@franken0705)

A diner who left a review observed that everyone in the restaurant had ordered the dish while they were there.

The reviewer wondered if putting ice cream in ramen would eventually become a norm like butter in Sapporo miso ramen.

Photo by toramatch on tabelog.com.

Another reviewer claimed that the sweet and creamy ice cream helped to significantly reduce the spiciness of the ramen broth.

Ironically, a number of reviewers raved more about the fried rice than the novel ramen dish.

Other bizarre food combinations

This ramen shop is no stranger to strange food combinations.

According to their Instagram page, they previously topped hot ramen with cotton candy.

Photo by @franken0705 on Instagram.

Franken

Address: 3-5-3 Kitakyuhojimachi, Chuo-ku, Osaka 541-0057

Opening hours: 11am to 11pm, daily

Read more

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top images by Franken's Instagram page.

S'porean man, 47, who molested stepdaughter, 12 & stepson, 9, jailed 42 months, given 6 strokes of cane

The girl's biological father lodged a police report on the matter.

January 19, 2022, 11:59 AM

Nasty Cookie's limited edition white & turquoise poker cards will make you squint your eyes this CNY

For an extra challenge.

January 19, 2022, 11:52 AM

P1 student saves pocket money to buy popcorn chicken for family, mum Bong QiuQiu super appreciative

Wholesome content for today.

January 19, 2022, 11:29 AM

Artists design sofa shaped like bread, it gets named "LOAFA" & pitched to IKEA

Why, dough?

January 19, 2022, 10:56 AM

Chicken Hotpot says it contacted customer's school NUS to check if negative review was a 'scam'

'To us this is a reasonable act. We did not misuse any of her information.' - Chicken Hotpot

January 19, 2022, 10:34 AM

GrabFood rider, blinded by sun's glare, crashes head first into lorry parked on right lane at Marina South Pier

Lorries can often be seen parked illegally on this stretch of road.

January 19, 2022, 04:15 AM

Hong Kong to cull hamsters after Covid-19 suspected to have spread to pets

Hong Kong following China's zero Covid-19 policy.

January 19, 2022, 03:56 AM

President Halimah slams practice of forfeiting allowance of workers when they take sick leave

Simply not fair.

January 19, 2022, 03:17 AM

1,448 new Covid-19 cases, 589 new Omicron infections in S'pore

Some numbers to take note of.

January 19, 2022, 02:21 AM

Senior S'porean flight steward found guilty of 'smacking' bottom of stewardess attending to passenger

He claimed that he was correcting her posture.

January 19, 2022, 02:08 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.