Back

The Hainan Story opens standalone bakery with fluffy swiss rolls by ex-Antoinette chef

Comes in presentable gift boxes.

Mandy How | January 20, 2022, 12:15 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

From Jan. 22, 2022, Hillion Mall will welcome another concept under The Hainan Story.

Photo via The Hainan Story Bakery

Photo via The Hainan Story Bakery

The eatery is opening a standalone bakery in the mall that will sell everything from buns and kuehs to sourdough bombs and sourdough pizza.

Also for sale is their rather famous swiss rolls, which were first introduced at The Hainan Story Hotel Boss outlet.

Instead of a whole roll, however, the bakery is offering bite-sized versions, where you can try multiple flavours at one go.

Photo via The Hainan Story Bakery

Photo by Mandy How

The first four flavours are by the Hainan Story team, while the last two are by Antoinette chef Pang Kok Keong:

  • Teh Susu

  • Red Velvet

  • Ondeh Ondeh

  • Oreo

  • Premium Belgian Chocolate

  • Orh Nee

The mini cakes are presented in a box set of four for S$10. You can also get them individually for S$2.50.

We find prices slightly steep for this, seeing how small each roll is, but we guess they're selling variety and packaging, rather than quantity.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Have some buns

If you're leaning towards savoury instead, the bakery has two broad types of buns to choose from: Classic Big Buns and Mini Buns.

Photo by Mandy How

The Classic Big Buns are, well, big, and baked daily in individual steel trays as a nod to tradition.

Hainanese Classic Curry Chicken Polo Bun. Photo by Mandy How.

Some options are:

  • Hainanese Classic Curry Chicken Polo Bun (S$3.80)

    • Crusted polo top, boneless curry chicken

  • The Uncle Otah Bun (S$2.80)

    • Homemade mackerel fish otah glazed with mayonnaise, sprinkled with chopped rosemary and thyme

  • Bak Kwa Pork Floss Bun (S$3.80)

  • Creamy Truffle Mushroom Bun (S$2.80)

On the other hand, the Mini Buns (S$1.90 each) are a mix of sweet and savoury.

Left: Orh Nee Pork Floss Bun. Right: Hainanese Kopi Nutella Crispy Crust Bun. Photo by Mandy How.

  • Orh Nee Pork Floss Bun (nice)

  • Hainanese Kopi Nutella Crispy Crust Bun (nice but too sweet from the Nutella)

  • Ondeh Ondeh Coconut Pandan Crispy Crust Bun

  • Custard

  • Pork Luncheon Meat

  • Croque Monsieur

Photo via The Hainan Story Bakery

Full-sized pizzas are available as well, including an interesting Gula Melaka & Coconut Sourdough Pizza (S$24.80).

Rounding up the menu is the giant Hainanese Curry Chicken Sourdough Bread Bomb (S$19.80):

Hainanese curry chicken inside. Photo by Mandy How.

The Hainan Story Bakery

Photo via The Hainan Story Bakery

Address: 17 Petir Road, #01-15/16 Hillion Mall, Singapore 678278

Opening Hours: 8am - 9pm, daily

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image by Mandy How, The Hainan Story Bakery

Pokémon CNY decorations, Pikachu meet-&-greet at West Mall from now till Feb. 15, 2022

More first-generation Pokémon hidden in the mall.

January 20, 2022, 11:09 AM

M'sia eases Covid-19 restrictions for Chinese New Year, house visits & banquets allowed

Open houses not allowed.

January 20, 2022, 10:47 AM

Parents send off BMT recruits in-person at Pulau Tekong for first time in 2 years

As part of Singapore's transition towards endemic living. 

January 20, 2022, 10:00 AM

Father in China donates organs of daughter, 9, who died from brain damage after classmate pushed her

He hopes a part of her can continue to live on in other people.

January 20, 2022, 03:38 AM

1,185 new Omicron infections & 1,615 new Covid-19 infections in S'pore on Jan. 19

The weekly infection rate is at 1.96.

January 19, 2022, 11:29 PM

S’pore banks to end clickable links in SMSes & emails

The measures are set to kick in within the next two weeks.

January 19, 2022, 09:15 PM

3 men, aged 46 to 63, to be charged for allegedly chanting gang slogans at funeral along Havelock Road

They will be charged in court on Jan. 20, 2022.

January 19, 2022, 09:15 PM

M'sian woman, 22, goes missing on Jan. 16, body found in Pasir Ris river 3 days later

There was nothing amiss on the day the woman went to work.

January 19, 2022, 07:29 PM

Monitor lizard in Sungei Buloh found with cable tie around its neck in 'crucial stage'

The issue has been reported to NParks, and members of the public are encouraged to keep an eye out for it.

January 19, 2022, 07:04 PM

Hong Kong authorities descend on pet shops to cull hamsters

Some owners have also started giving up their hamsters to be culled.

January 19, 2022, 06:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.