Back

Grub Burger Bistro's last day at Bishan - AMK Park on Feb. 15, reopening at Stevens Road in March 2022

It's really not goodbye, but see you again.

Faris Alfiq | January 15, 2022, 01:34 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Grub Burger Bistro (Grub) has found a new home and fans of the popular bistro can anticipate dining in there soon.

The burger bistro will be relocated to 30 Stevens Road around mid to end March 2022.

Grub has been operating at Bishan - Ang Mo Kio Park for about nine years.

According to their Facebook post on Jan. 14, the relocation had just been confirmed a few days ago, after a "rollercoaster ride" of searching for a suitable space.

New location near Orchard Road

Grub added that they chose 30 Stevens Road, which is located near Orchard Road, as it is easy to park (free parking from 12pm to 2pm and 6pm to 10pm).

There is also a little garden right behind the new space.

According to 8Days, the new location will be fully air-conditioned and can hold up to 50 seats, slightly smaller than their current space that can fit 70 seats indoors and outdoors.

Phan shared with 8Days that it is still too early to say whether their menu or prices will change once they relocated.

Grub also extended their appreciation to everyone for their strong support.

"We would not have weathered the past few months without your encouraging words and regularly coming by for meals," Grub said on their Facebook post. 

They added that their outlet at Bishan - Ang Mo Kio Park will remain open till Feb. 15.

Initially closing by January 2022

Grub initially announced that they will be moving out from Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park by January 2022.

This came after they received news that their lease will not be renewed.

In a video posted on Grub's Facebook page on Dec. 30 last year, the bistro's co-owner, Amanda Phan, updated that they had a short extension to Feb. 15.

In the video, Phan shared that the reason they are closing is that they had been outbid as there was a higher bidder.

For that reason, Grub could not operate at Bishan - Ang Mo Kio Park anymore.

Grub drive-thru for cakes collection

In addition to the slew of good news of extension and relocation announced by Phan, fans of Grub's popular Burnt Basque Cheesecake can still get their cravings sated.

Screenshot via Grub Burger Bistro/Facebook

She said that Grub have opened a new production kitchen with a drive-thru collection point at CT Hub 2 along Lavender Street.

Customers can drive and order their cakes at the counter, or collect their pre-orders there.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via M L/ Google Maps and Google Streetview

More safe distancing enforcers to be deployed to Chinatown on weekends leading up to CNY

To ensure the rules are being followed.

January 15, 2022, 01:17 PM

Tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa revoked for 2nd time by Australia, faces deportation

A second appeal has been launched.

January 15, 2022, 01:13 PM

'Red Lines' book on political cartoons banned for including offensive religious content, not political content: Josephine Teo

Book banned.

January 15, 2022, 12:53 PM

S'pore businessman wrongly identified as Bentley driver in Red Swastika School incident

Neo said that he has received about 200 calls and messages asking whether he was really the Bentley driver.

January 15, 2022, 12:08 PM

Man, 47, jailed 3 years after attempting to rape colleague's wife who was drugged by her own husband

The case is part of a broader wife-sharing sex crime involving seven men in total.

January 15, 2022, 12:00 PM

3 indoor playgrounds with Peppa Pig, dinosaurs & Nickelodeon stars for kids in S’pore from now till Apr. 17

Remember to book your tickets in advance as tickets may be sold out on site.

January 15, 2022, 11:59 AM

2 men, aged 26 & 28, arrested following a slash & stab incident at Commonwealth Ave West

The perpetrators were arrested within nine hours of the incident.

January 15, 2022, 10:59 AM

If you’re looking for a sign to get a quality mattress, this is it.

Don’t sleep on it.

January 15, 2022, 10:37 AM

Aftershock founders look back on decade of dishing out PCs like pizzas, delivering 'transcendent' customer experience

Lessons on Leadership: Marcus and Joe Wee have arranged for minimal involvement in their other businesses to spend most of their time on the one they started 10 years ago. Turns out, it's not just because of their passion for gaming.

January 15, 2022, 10:16 AM

Sengkang Korean BBQ stall lets you eat for free if you hang on pull-up bar for 100 seconds

100-second bar hang challenge.

January 15, 2022, 03:56 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.