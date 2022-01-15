Grub Burger Bistro's last day at Bishan - AMK Park on Feb. 15, reopening at Stevens Road in March 2022

Grub Burger Bistro (Grub) has found a new home and fans of the popular bistro can anticipate dining in there soon.

The burger bistro will be relocated to 30 Stevens Road around mid to end March 2022.

Grub has been operating at Bishan - Ang Mo Kio Park for about nine years.

According to their Facebook post on Jan. 14, the relocation had just been confirmed a few days ago, after a "rollercoaster ride" of searching for a suitable space.

New location near Orchard Road

Grub added that they chose 30 Stevens Road, which is located near Orchard Road, as it is easy to park (free parking from 12pm to 2pm and 6pm to 10pm).

There is also a little garden right behind the new space.

According to 8Days, the new location will be fully air-conditioned and can hold up to 50 seats, slightly smaller than their current space that can fit 70 seats indoors and outdoors.

Phan shared with 8Days that it is still too early to say whether their menu or prices will change once they relocated.

Grub also extended their appreciation to everyone for their strong support.

"We would not have weathered the past few months without your encouraging words and regularly coming by for meals," Grub said on their Facebook post.

They added that their outlet at Bishan - Ang Mo Kio Park will remain open till Feb. 15.

Initially closing by January 2022

Grub initially announced that they will be moving out from Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park by January 2022.

This came after they received news that their lease will not be renewed.

In a video posted on Grub's Facebook page on Dec. 30 last year, the bistro's co-owner, Amanda Phan, updated that they had a short extension to Feb. 15.

In the video, Phan shared that the reason they are closing is that they had been outbid as there was a higher bidder.

For that reason, Grub could not operate at Bishan - Ang Mo Kio Park anymore.

Grub drive-thru for cakes collection

In addition to the slew of good news of extension and relocation announced by Phan, fans of Grub's popular Burnt Basque Cheesecake can still get their cravings sated.

She said that Grub have opened a new production kitchen with a drive-thru collection point at CT Hub 2 along Lavender Street.

Customers can drive and order their cakes at the counter, or collect their pre-orders there.

