Google Pay's Huat Pals game to return soon, hopefully for us to win cash prizes

At the beginning of last year, Google Pay gained attention for its "Huat Pals" game that took Singapore users by storm.

Users stand a chance to win up to S$88.88 by collecting all five "pals", attained through completing certain transactions or referrals on the payment app.

On. Jan. 21, Google Pay announced the return of "Huat Pals", but with six instead of five characters this time.

New tiger character

In the teaser image, a brand-new tiger character has been unveiled as one of the six characters this year.

The silhouette beneath the tiger also suggests that the elusive BB Loh might make a return this year.

In addition, there also appear to be silhouettes of a hotpot, lantern, panda, and some sort of tart (?).

Your guess is as good as ours, as no other details have been released, so we'll have to wait to find out what prizes there are to be won.

Top images via Google Pay and Mandy How.