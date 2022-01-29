S$138 bouquet with XXL ribbon by S'pore florist will leave deep impression on your recipient

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, some people may be thinking about how to express to their significant other just how much they love them.

For people who care about size, one florist in Singapore is selling a bouquet that is likely to make a BIG statement.

XXL ribbon

Local florist Cotton Dreams recently unveiled the XXL Large Ribbon Bouquet, featuring a ribbon that looks to be as big as half a person.

The bouquet, which is selling for S$138, is available either with a pink ribbon or a black ribbon, and comes with cotton candy tucked in with fresh roses.

The pink bouquet comes with rainbow cotton candy, while the cotton candy in the black bouquet is Oreo- flavoured.

Limited stock available

According to Cotton Dream's Instagram post, there is limited stock available for these humungous ribbon bouquets.

Orders can be made on their website.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYaojYev0ZB/

Delivery fee: S$15 if delivery by 9pm, or S$30 if requesting a specific timing

