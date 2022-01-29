Back

S$138 bouquet with XXL ribbon by S'pore florist will leave deep impression on your recipient

A bouquet that comes with a ribbon, or a ribbon that comes with flowers?

Jane Zhang | January 29, 2022, 04:48 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, some people may be thinking about how to express to their significant other just how much they love them.

For people who care about size, one florist in Singapore is selling a bouquet that is likely to make a BIG statement.

XXL ribbon

Local florist Cotton Dreams recently unveiled the XXL Large Ribbon Bouquet, featuring a ribbon that looks to be as big as half a person.

Photo via Instagram / cottondreams.co.

The bouquet, which is selling for S$138, is available either with a pink ribbon or a black ribbon, and comes with cotton candy tucked in with fresh roses.

Photo via Instagram / cottondreams.co.

Photo via Instagram / cottondreams.co.

The pink bouquet comes with rainbow cotton candy, while the cotton candy in the black bouquet is Oreo- flavoured.

Limited stock available

According to Cotton Dream's Instagram post, there is limited stock available for these humungous ribbon bouquets.

Orders can be made on their website.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYaojYev0ZB/

Delivery fee: S$15 if delivery by 9pm, or S$30 if requesting a specific timing

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos via Instagram / cottondreams.co.

Rare Raffles' banded langur baby in S'pore winks & sticks out tongue at camera

Small miracles.

January 29, 2022, 04:03 PM

Everyone dreams of early retirement, but maybe that's not all there is to financial independence

It's a great option, but it depends on your own situation and priorities.

January 29, 2022, 03:43 PM

Maserati driver slapped with 2nd lifetime ban after failing breathalyser & driving through roadblock

To evade pursuing officers, he drove at speeds of up to 140km/h.

January 29, 2022, 02:49 PM

Mr Coconut almost went bankrupt, 'overnight success' really a 5-year journey

Lessons on Leadership: The founders of Mr Coconut reflect on their arrival in Singapore's beverage scene and the mistakes made along the way.

January 29, 2022, 02:03 PM

Ong Ye Kung, Lawrence Wong urge all to stick to safe management measures, eat CNY snacks in moderation

Staying safe amidst the Omicron wave.

January 29, 2022, 01:25 PM

S’pore homeowner, 28, investigated for allegedly running F&B/KTV business out of landed unit

Police investigations are ongoing.

January 29, 2022, 12:44 PM

Peach Garden S'pore runs 50% off promo for all dim sum but menu only has 6 items

The second outlet has nine items.

January 29, 2022, 12:26 PM

It's 2022 & you're still giving out cash for ang baos? Time to get with the times.

Cheers to safer and more sustainable celebrations.

January 29, 2022, 11:58 AM

3 separate fires ravage HDB blocks across S'pore in 1 night, total of 515 people evacuated

3 people were conveyed to hospitals.

January 29, 2022, 11:47 AM

Ben Yeo went through 'low point' after winning Top 10 award in 2017, had to borrow money to tide over

Prior to this, not many people knew what the host/actor was facing.

January 29, 2022, 11:26 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.