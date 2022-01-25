Back

S'pore undertaker urges people to vaccinate now, or else, they've a vested interest if you're not

Jean Chien Tay | January 25, 2022, 07:40 PM

Local funeral services provider Ang Chin Moh Funeral Directors would like the public to know that vaccination against Covid-19 is important, or else, they are here to cater to your final needs.

On Jan. 15, the funeral services provider put up a Facebook post of an Instagram Story by Class 95 DJs The Muttons, who took a photo of the slogan on an Ang Chin Moh van.

Image via Ang Chin Moh Funeral Directors/Facebook.

The Muttons pointed out that the undertaker's clever message, "Vaccinate Now! Because We Care!", prompted people to take note of the undertaker's services, while providing a public service announcement.

Ang Chin Moh wrote:

Thanks Muttons In The Morning for sharing our community message! Ang Chin Moh Funeral Directors strongly believes in helping Singapore in our fight against the pandemic. We are playing our part by encouraging more people to get their vaccinations. 😊

The undertaker's other vehicles have also been spotted by members of the public.

via a group we all pretend to be KIASU boomers

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH) data, the chances of unvaccinated Covid-19 patients needing ICU care or dying is "many times" more than that of the fully vaccinated.

Message from undertaker highlights "dire consequences"

Ang Chin Moh Funeral Directors began including the vaccination message on their vehicles as early as October 2021.

Ang Ziqian, the managing director of the company said he decided to start a campaign urging people to get vaccinated due to the rise of Covid-19-related deaths, CNA reported.

Ang opined that if the message came from a funeral company like his, it would emphasise the "dire consequences" of remaining unvaccinated.

He added that frontline workers would be "overwhelmed" if infection numbers continue to rise, and employees in the funeral services industry would be the next to be overwhelmed if there was an increase in deaths.

848 died of Covid-19 complications

As of Jan. 24, 848 people in Singapore have succumbed to Covid-19 complications, according to MOH.

Top image via Ang Chin Moh Funeral Directors/Facebook

