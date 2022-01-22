Back

92-year-old unvaccinated woman is S'pore's 1st Omicron-related death

The woman had caught the virus from a family member.

Jean Chien Tay | January 22, 2022, 02:16 PM

A 92-year-old woman in Singapore has died after being infected by the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The woman is unvaccinated, with no known medical history.

Upon investigation, doctors have concluded that the death was due to Covid-19 infection, by the Omicron variant.

She is the first Omicron-related death reported in the country.

The woman had caught the virus from a family member, and succumbed about 10 days later on Jan. 20.

MOH extended their deepest condolences to the woman's family and loved ones.

"The Ministry of Health and our healthcare workers will continue to do whatever we can to care for all our patients," the ministry added.

Reporting of cases

As of Jan. 21, MOH will stop its current practice of highlighting the number of Omicron variant cases that are part of the daily Covid-19 cases.

This is due to the Omicron variant dominating the current infection wave.

MOH's updates will also now include both new Covid-19 cases that have been confirmed via a PCR test, as well as new GP-Protocol 2 cases, which includes individuals who are at low-risk and with mild symptoms.

As a result, MOH said it will be "timely" to publish the number of ART positive cases, alongside the number of PCR positive cases.

MOH expects the number of infected cases to rise sharply, and cases could double every two to three days, and potentially reach 10,000 to 15,000 cases daily.

