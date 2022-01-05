MOH: Revised protocols to streamline cases based on severity of symptoms & health status from Jan. 6

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that Protocols 1-2-3 will be further enhanced to streamline the management of Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Jan. 4.

What's changed

MOH said the enhanced protocols will kick in on Jan. 6, 2022, where infected individuals will be managed based on the severity of their symptoms and their health status.

Under the protocols, primary care doctors will be key, as patients will be allowed to recover at home and avoid hospitalisation.

The changes apply to Protocol 2, which was previously for individuals who are well but have tested positive for Covid-19.

However, Protocol 2 has expanded to include individuals who are at low-risk and with mild symptoms.

Protocol 2 now for low-risk individuals with mild symptoms

The individual has to first be ascertained by a primary care doctor that he/she is at low risk and has mild symptoms.

After which, primary care doctors can make an immediate diagnosis via a healthcare-administered antigen rapid test (ART) for these infected individuals, and care for these patients under Protocol 2.

These individuals will also receive a five-day Medical Certificate from the primary care doctor to cover the expected period of rest needed for the symptoms to resolve.

Additionally, health risk warnings will be issued to the individual’s close contacts, including those identified through the TraceTogether app and self-declaration of household members.

"Further adjustments for more to go under Protocol 2"

MOH said it will monitor the situation in the coming weeks and make further adjustments to gradually allow more individuals to safely recover under Protocol 2 after visiting a primary care doctor, and support their earlier return to normal activities.

You can refer to Protocol 1-2-3 as of Oct. 14, 2021 below:

Related story

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Andrew Wong