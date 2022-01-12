Back

Filmgarde closing down Bugis+ & Century Square outlets

Only the Leisure Park Kallang outlet is left.

Fasiha Nazren | January 12, 2022, 12:16 PM

Filmgarde Cineplexes is closing down two of its three outlets in Singapore.

The cinema company is closing its Bugis+ and Century Square outlet in the first quarter of 2022 when its leases expire.

Plans for its Leisure Park Kallang cinema and new business initiatives will be announced in due course, according to the cinema.

Everchanging industry

In a press release from Jan. 11, Filmgarde said that these changes in cinema operations are to keep up with "changing trends in the film industry".

The Covid-19 pandemic was also mentioned as another factor that further hampered the industry.

Head of Cinema Operations Sherman Ong said: "We have been reviewing key industry trends in Singapore for some time now. Since 2013, Singapore’s overall cinema attendance has been on a general decline. This is in spite of an increase in the number of screens and seating capacity during the same period. In fact, from 2017 to 2019, national cinema attendance had already fallen to pre-2010 levels. The onset of Covid-19 only served to accelerate and exacerbate these existing trends."

He added that the surge in online streaming platforms has "fundamentally altered" audience behaviour and media consumption patterns as well.

"This has had an impact on cinemas all over the world, including Singapore cinemas which have traditionally been reliant on Hollywood and other overseas contents.

As such, we feel that with the expiry of our leases, it is timely for us to shift our investments to focus on developing new areas of growth within the media industry and to expand our presence in other sectors, so as to keep pace with market demands."

Started in 2007

Filmgarde opened its first outlet at Leisure Park Kallang in 2007.

In 2018, it hosted the sole Singapore screening of the Oscar-winning film ROMA which was attended by film director Alfonso Cuaron.

To commemorate its 15th anniversary, Filmgardde is releasing a series of photo journals in March 2022.

Top image from Mike D via TripAdvisor.

