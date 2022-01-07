Up to 70% off at Jurong East warehouse selling meat, seafood & S$1 abalone from Jan. 14-31, 2022

If you're looking to stretch the dollar and still feast to your heart's content this festive season, check out Far Ocean's annual Chinese New Year warehouse sale.

Happening from Jan. 14 to 31, 2022, there will be discounts of up to 70 per cent off.

Discounted items include steamboat and barbeque ingredients, Chinese New Year snacks, beverages and S$1 abalone.

Top 10 deals

Their headline item for this year is none other than the Big Frozen Thawed Half Shell Abalone (35g to 45g) (U.P. S$2.90) that is going for S$1 each.

Furthermore, Far Ocean is offering the following promotions on their Top 10 items that are exclusively available at the warehouse, in collaboration with NTUC FairPrice's Warehouse Club:

1. Canned Abalone In-Brine Sauce eight pieces and 10 pieces (66 per cent discount)

Usual price: S$28

Promo price: S$9.50

Receive one free can of abalone sauce when you purchase three cans of in-brine abalone

2. Canned Braised Abalone (four pieces) (66 per cent discount)

Usual price: S$28

Promo price: S$9.50

3. Pork Belly Sukiyaki 300g (54.6 per cent discount)

Usual price: S$13

Promo price: S$5.90

4. Kurobuta Pork Belly Shabu (200g) (53.3 per cent discount)

Usual price: S$15

Promo price: S$7

5. Japanese Cooking Scallops (1kg) (50 per cent discount)

Usual price: S$44

Promo price: S$22

6. Chilean Seabass Steak (5oog) (49 per cent discount)

Usual price: S$55

Promo price: S$28

7. Chilean Seabass Fillet (1kg) (37.5 per cent discount)

Usual price: S$88

Promo price: S$55

8. USA Prime Short Rib Shabu (200g) (46.7 per cent discount)

Usual price: S$30

Promo price: S$16

9. Ang Kar Prawns (1kg) (34.3 per cent discount)

Usual price: S$35

Promo price: S$23

Ideal for steamboat due to the prawn's thinner shell and sweeter taste

10. Salmon Fillet (Five pieces) (24 per cent discount)

Usual price: S$50

Promo price: S$38

Other deals and bestsellers

Shrimp paste (One for S$5, two for S$8)

Assorted seafood balls (Any three for S$10)

Assorted frozen dumplings such as Xiao Long Bao and Chives and Pork Dumplings (S$11 to $13 for 1kg)

Japanese Osaki Brand Crabstick (S$14.90)

Free admission

Admission into the warehouse sale is free for everyone and operates on a walk-in basis.

However, entry to the sale on weekdays is limited to FairPrice's Warehouse Club and Far Ocean members.

Non-members can sign up for a free Warehouse Club membership at the booth near the entrance during the warehouse sale period (Jan. 14 to 31, 2022).

Warehouse Club's membership fees typically range from S$30 to S$50 for two years.

According to Far Ocean, the capacity limit for the warehouse sale will be capped at 340 at any one time.

Customers are required to check-in with SafeEntry and undergo temperature taking before entering the premises. They will be allowed to enter in batches.

Staff members will be stationed at both the entrance and exit to keep track of the number of people in the warehouse.

Customers are to maintain one-metre safe distancing with the clear markings indicated on the floor providing guidance.

If there are any disputes with your purchases, drop by the Customer Service counter on the left of the cashiers.

If not, head to the exit via the door at the end of the passageway on the right side of the Customer Service counter.

Those who drive can enjoy free parking on the premises, which has approximately 80 parking lots.

If you're unable to make it for the warehouse sale, you can also check out the deals online via the website of their online supermarket.

Guest appearance by local celebrities

Shoppers might spot a few familiar faces while shopping at the warehouse sale between 10am until after lunchtime on Jan. 15 and 16, 2022.

Local celebrities, namely Li Nanxing, Vivian Lai, Julie Tan, Shane Pow, Constance Song, Kok Wei Le, Luo Kemin, and Aarah Wong, would be walking around to do their own shopping.

Besides shopping, Li will be present on both days to introduce some products as well.

CNY warehouse sale at Far Ocean

Address: 15 Fishery Port Rd, Singapore 619735 (nearest MRT station is Lakeside)

Dates and times:

Jan. 14 to 30, 2022, 9am to 5pm

Jan. 31 (Chinese New Year eve), 9am to 1pm

Admission: Free

Monday to Friday are reserved for members (membership is free)

Saturday and Sunday: Open to the public

Top images by Far Ocean and Karen Lui.