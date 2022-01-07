Back

Up to 70% off at Jurong East warehouse selling meat, seafood & S$1 abalone from Jan. 14-31, 2022

Open on Chinese New Year Eve from 9am to 1pm.

Karen Lui | January 07, 2022, 04:43 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

If you're looking to stretch the dollar and still feast to your heart's content this festive season, check out Far Ocean's annual Chinese New Year warehouse sale.

Happening from Jan. 14 to 31, 2022, there will be discounts of up to 70 per cent off.

Discounted items include steamboat and barbeque ingredients, Chinese New Year snacks, beverages and S$1 abalone.

Top 10 deals

Their headline item for this year is none other than the Big Frozen Thawed Half Shell Abalone (35g to 45g) (U.P. S$2.90) that is going for S$1 each.

Image by Far Ocean.

Furthermore, Far Ocean is offering the following promotions on their Top 10 items that are exclusively available at the warehouse, in collaboration with NTUC FairPrice's Warehouse Club:

1. Canned Abalone In-Brine Sauce eight pieces and 10 pieces (66 per cent discount)

  • Usual price: S$28

  • Promo price: S$9.50

  • Receive one free can of abalone sauce when you purchase three cans of in-brine abalone

Photo by Karen Lui.

Free abalone sauce with purchase of three cans of in-brine abalone. Photo by Far Ocean.

2. Canned Braised Abalone (four pieces) (66 per cent discount)

  • Usual price: S$28

  • Promo price: S$9.50

Photo by Karen Lui.

3. Pork Belly Sukiyaki 300g (54.6 per cent discount)

  • Usual price: S$13

  • Promo price: S$5.90

Photo by Karen Lui.

4. Kurobuta Pork Belly Shabu (200g) (53.3 per cent discount)

  • Usual price: S$15

  • Promo price: S$7

Photo by Karen Lui.

5. Japanese Cooking Scallops (1kg) (50 per cent discount)

  • Usual price: S$44

  • Promo price: S$22

Photo by Karen Lui.

6. Chilean Seabass Steak (5oog) (49 per cent discount)

  • Usual price: S$55

  • Promo price: S$28

Photo by Karen Lui.

7. Chilean Seabass Fillet (1kg) (37.5 per cent discount)

  • Usual price: S$88

  • Promo price: S$55

Photo by Karen Lui.

8. USA Prime Short Rib Shabu (200g) (46.7 per cent discount)

  • Usual price: S$30

  • Promo price: S$16

Photo by Karen Lui.

9. Ang Kar Prawns (1kg) (34.3 per cent discount)

  • Usual price: S$35

  • Promo price: S$23

  • Ideal for steamboat due to the prawn's thinner shell and sweeter taste

Although both boxes have the same weight and price, the green box contains fewer but larger prawns compared to the red box. The red box has smaller but more prawns. Photo by Karen Lui.

10. Salmon Fillet (Five pieces) (24 per cent discount)

  • Usual price: S$50

  • Promo price: S$38

Other deals and bestsellers

  • Shrimp paste (One for S$5, two for S$8)

Photo by Karen Lui.

  • Assorted seafood balls (Any three for S$10)

Photo by Karen Lui.

  • Assorted frozen dumplings such as Xiao Long Bao and Chives and Pork Dumplings (S$11 to $13 for 1kg)

Photo by Karen Lui.

  • Japanese Osaki Brand Crabstick (S$14.90)

Photo by Karen Lui.

Free admission

Main entrance. Photo by Karen Lui.

Admission into the warehouse sale is free for everyone and operates on a walk-in basis.

However, entry to the sale on weekdays is limited to FairPrice's Warehouse Club and Far Ocean members.

Non-members can sign up for a free Warehouse Club membership at the booth near the entrance during the warehouse sale period (Jan. 14 to 31, 2022).

Warehouse Club's membership fees typically range from S$30 to S$50 for two years.

According to Far Ocean, the capacity limit for the warehouse sale will be capped at 340 at any one time.

Customers are required to check-in with SafeEntry and undergo temperature taking before entering the premises. They will be allowed to enter in batches.

Staff members will be stationed at both the entrance and exit to keep track of the number of people in the warehouse.

First section of the warehouse sale includes alcohol, canned abalone, and a Premium Meat section. Photo by Karen Lui.

Customers are to maintain one-metre safe distancing with the clear markings indicated on the floor providing guidance.

What you see upon entering the second section. Photo by Karen Lui.

If you turn right, you'll see the two rows of freezers (starting with the S$1 abalone that had not arrived during our visit), more alcohol, and the cashiers.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Housemade sausages, hams, and marinated meats from the Swiss Butchery are also available. Photo by Karen Lui.

Some of the festive snacks for sale. Photo by Karen Lui.

If there are any disputes with your purchases, drop by the Customer Service counter on the left of the cashiers.

If not, head to the exit via the door at the end of the passageway on the right side of the Customer Service counter.

To exit, walk towards the door at the end of the passageway next to the Customer Service counter (left picture) before turning right to go through the second door (right picture) that will take you outside the building. Photos by Karen Lui.

Those who drive can enjoy free parking on the premises, which has approximately 80 parking lots.

Parking space outside the building that stretches all the way to the wharf. Photo by Karen Lui.

If you're unable to make it for the warehouse sale, you can also check out the deals online via the website of their online supermarket.

Guest appearance by local celebrities

Shoppers might spot a few familiar faces while shopping at the warehouse sale between 10am until after lunchtime on Jan. 15 and 16, 2022.

Local celebrities, namely Li Nanxing, Vivian Lai, Julie Tan, Shane Pow, Constance Song, Kok Wei Le, Luo Kemin, and Aarah Wong, would be walking around to do their own shopping.

Besides shopping, Li will be present on both days to introduce some products as well.

Image by Far Ocean.

CNY warehouse sale at Far Ocean

Main entrance. Photo by Karen Lui.

Address: 15 Fishery Port Rd, Singapore 619735 (nearest MRT station is Lakeside)

Dates and times:

  • Jan. 14 to 30, 2022, 9am to 5pm

  • Jan. 31 (Chinese New Year eve), 9am to 1pm

Admission: Free

  • Monday to Friday are reserved for members (membership is free)

  • Saturday and Sunday: Open to the public

Top images by Far Ocean and Karen Lui.

