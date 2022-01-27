Indonesia hopes to add direct flights from S'pore to Bali

After the announcement of a travel bubble arrangement for visitors from Singapore visiting Batam and Bintan, Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investments, Luhut Pandjaitan, said he also hoped to connect Singapore to Bali.

Will stop travel arrangement if "not beneficial": Luhut

CNN Indonesia reported that Luhut, who overseas the Covid-19 situation in Indonesia, said during a press conference on Jan. 24 that he wanted to add direct passenger flights from Singapore to Bali.

"I spoke to Minister for Transportation (Bui Karya Sumadi) on adding direct flights from Singapore to Bali," Luhut said, as quoted by CNN Indonesia.

Luhut added that if the travel arrangement is launched, the authorities will evaluate the scheme every week.

"If it is not beneficial, we will stop it," he added.

There was no indicative date given for the arrangement.

Singapore and Indonesia to continue discussions on cross-border travel

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo touched on cross-border travel during the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat in Bintan on Jan. 25.

PM Lee noted that Indonesia has resumed the tourism travel bubble from Singapore to Bintan and Batam.

He added Singapore will discuss with Indonesia how to make the travel bubble bi-directional.

The discussions will continue at a pace both countries are comfortable with, PM Lee said, adding that it would take into account both countries' respective public health situations.

During a doorstop interview after the Leaders' Retreat, PM Lee said that Indonesians are prepared to talk about the possibility of expanding the bilateral Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) to more destinations.

He shared that even as both countries may not be ready to implement it at the moment, he invited Indonesia to discuss this so that when the conditions are suitable, both countries are able to do so.

Top image via Mahmud Ahsan on Unsplash