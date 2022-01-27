5,469 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Jan. 27, 3,571 are low-risk cases detected via ART

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore reported 5,469 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Jan. 27.
Here's the breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 5,090
Imported cases: 379
Deaths: 0
The country has recorded 333,071 Covid-19 cases and 850 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART, as of 12pm on Jan. 27: 3,571 (3,553 local cases + 18 imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 2.37 (down from 2.50 the day before)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 611
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 49
In ICU: 12
Change in reporting of daily cases
Since Jan. 21, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has stopped highlighting the number of Omicron variant cases that are part of the daily Covid-19 cases, due to variant dominating the current infection wave.
MOH's updates now separately present new Covid-19 cases that are confirmed via a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, as well as new Protocol 2 cases which are detected via antigen rapid tests (ART). MOH said that these ART-positive cases that are included in the reported would be assessed by a doctor to have mild symptoms and low risk.
As a result, MOH said that its daily updates will register a drastic increase in the daily number of new cases.
Top photo by Zheng Zhangxin.
