Over 60% of Primary 4 to 6 students have booked Covid-19 vaccination appointments: Chan Chun Sing

About 20,000 students have also received their first doses of the vaccine.

Low Jia Ying | January 02, 2022, 02:12 PM

More than 60 per cent of students from Primary 4 to 6 in Ministry of Education (MOE) schools have registered for a Covid-19 vaccination appointment, said Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing in an update today (Jan. 2).

About 20,000 students have also received their first doses of the vaccine.

Covid-19 vaccinations for those aged five to 11 kicked off on Dec. 27, 2021, starting with students who are in Primary 4 to 6 in 2022.

"A good start to 2022"

In his Facebook post, the education minister said that the numbers indicate "a good start to 2022".

Chan's last update about child vaccinations on Dec. 26, 2021 said that more than 40 per cent of Primary 4 to 6 students had booked an appointment.

He added that on top of the registration numbers from those in MOE schools, about 8,600 students aged nine to 11 outside the MOE school system have booked vaccination appointments under the National Appointment System.

"This is only possible with the support of parents, as well as the hard work of our public and healthcare officers," said Chan.

Chan said that with such good vaccination rates, 2022 can be a "more normal school year" for children as his ministry considers how to safely resume school activities in the coming months.

More paediatric vaccine centres open, webinar for parents

Chan also said that seven more paediatric vaccination centres will start operations tomorrow (Jan. 3), in preparation for the next rollout of vaccines for students in Primary 1 to 3.

MOE, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA), will also be hosting a webinar for parents who have concerns about vaccinating their children.

Chan invited parents to join the webinar and to submit questions ahead of the session.

