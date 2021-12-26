Child vaccination registration crosses 40% mark for Primary 4 to 6 students: Chan Chun Sing

More than 40 per cent of students in the Primary 4 to Primary 6 band have registered for their vaccination, said Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing.

Chan spoke to the media on the morning of Dec. 26 at Senja-Cashew Community Club vaccination centre.

Encouraged by take-up rate

Vaccinations for children aged five to 11 will commence on Dec. 27, starting with Primary 4 to Primary 6 students in 2022.

Bookings began on Dec. 22, and Chan said they are "very encouraged" by the take-up rate.

He added:

"And the slots for the weekends, meaning from Friday, Saturday and Sunday, have all been taken up very well. So we're also encouraging parents to register their children on Monday to Thursday, which still have many slots."

According to Chan Wei Ling, CEO of Specialist Centres in Thomson Medical, the vaccination centres are starting with the capacity of 1,200 children a day, with another 300-400 adults in the same centre.

However, the centres are prepared to handle a surge of beyond 2,000 appointments a day if needed, Chan said.

Addressing potential concerns from parents, Chan explained that the necessary medical leave will be granted to students who are getting their vaccinations on weekdays, and the schools will also make arrangements to help them catch up on their work.

Precautions will be taken by schools to ensure that the children do not undergo strenuous activity after vaccinations as well.

