Back

Ex-Reform Party chairman Charles Yeo, 31, charged with wounding religious feelings of Christians, harassing police

Other investigations still pending.

Belmont Lay | January 19, 2022, 05:19 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Former Reform Party chairman Charles Yeo Yao Hui, 31, was charged in court on Jan. 19 with wounding the religious feelings of the Christian community with remarks he allegedly made on his Instagram and Facebook pages.

He had also allegedly harassed a police officer.

Yeo, who is a lawyer, was handed six charges in total, according to The Straits Times.

His purported acts were carried out between November 2020 and February 2021.

Yeo's charges pertain to the following:

- Charged with three counts under the Protection from Harassment Act (POHA) of posting Instagram Stories with threatening, abusive and insulting remarks.

- Charged with three counts of making or attempting to make remarks to wound the religious feelings of the Christian community.

Timeline of events

November 2020: Yeo was accused of making a post on his Facebook page that called such Christians "radical and dogmatic" and "fake Christians who use religion for personal gain".

For this, he was charged with intending to wound the religious feelings of Christians.

January 2021: Yeo was also accused of making abusive, insulting and threatening communications against a police officer on his Instagram page.

He first did so in November 2020 and again in January 2021.

The posts identified the officer by name.

According to CNA, Yeo allegedly called the officer "nothing but a pathetic coward and collaborator with an authoritarian regime".

He also said the officer "should be tortured before execution".

February 2021: On two occasions, on Feb.23 and 26, he allegedly attempted to wound the religious feelings of Christians by putting up two posts on his public Instagram page @toxicstatenarrativeinsg.

According to CNA, Yeo's posts referred to Christians from some churches as "homophobes with their trash agenda" and "radical Christians".

They "distort the message of Christ", he also wrote.

Yeo will be disputing charges related to wounding religious feelings.

Other investigations pending

The Commercial Affairs Department is conducting investigations against Yeo.

According to CNA, charges stemming from those investigations would likely be dealt with separately, the prosecutor said.

Yeo's mother posted bail of S$5,000, CNA reported.

Yeo attended court in person.

The prosecution emphasised that Yeo should be "mindful" about his social media posts, it was also reported.

Yeo's Facebook page is no longer accessible.

A pre-trial conference has been set for Feb. 25.

Criminal breach of trust and forgery offences

Yeo was arrested for his suspected involvement in criminal breach of trust and forgery offences after reports were lodged against Whitefield Law Corporation.

Claimed charges "politically motivated"

Yeo has stepped down from his position as chairman of the Reform Party following his arrest.

He previously claimed that he did not commit the offences and that the charges against him are "politically motivated" and the alleged offences were "trumped up and false".

The police responded and said they categorically reject Yeo’s allegations that the investigations are "politically motivated".

Neither are the allegations “trumped up” for political reasons, they added

Penalties

If convicted under POHA, Yeo can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$5,000, or both per charge.

If found guilty of deliberately wounding the religious feelings of any person, he can be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both per charge.

Top photo via Lianhe Zaobao

OCBC to make 'full goodwill payouts' to all victims of recent SMS phishing scam

Arrangements with all victims will be made by next week.

January 19, 2022, 04:41 PM

Young anglers catch & release huge critically endangered shovelnose ray at Bedok Jetty

They initially thought a large stingray had taken the bait.

January 19, 2022, 04:28 PM

Woman quarantined for 14 days in Xi'an witnesses pet dog tearing up home via surveillance feed

Poor doggo.

January 19, 2022, 03:58 PM

Police warns of scam advertisements on Google Search disguised as bank's hotline number

Anyone with information on such scams can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000.

January 19, 2022, 03:46 PM

Starbucks S'pore & Japan collab on Valentine's Day collection, has cute S$9.90 reusable cup & bear topper

Unbearably adorable.

January 19, 2022, 03:20 PM

Woman in China spends 1 month in blind date's home due to lockdown, now they're getting engaged

A pandemic love story.

January 19, 2022, 03:12 PM

Indonesia to move capital city from sinking Jakarta to Kalimantan

Parts of North Jakarta are sinking about 25 centimetres a year.

January 19, 2022, 02:58 PM

OCBC scam victims can't reveal compensation settlement after signing non-disclosure agreement

Those who accepted the payment cannot speak publicly about it.

January 19, 2022, 02:02 PM

Ice cream in hot ramen is latest bizarre food combination from Japan

Hot and cold.

January 19, 2022, 12:26 PM

S'porean man, 47, who molested stepdaughter, 12 & stepson, 9, jailed 42 months, given 6 strokes of cane

The girl's biological father lodged a police report on the matter.

January 19, 2022, 11:59 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.