Reform Party's Charles Yeo arrested for alleged criminal breach of trust & forgery

Reform Party chairman Charles Yeo, who stood for the general election in 2020, was arrested for his alleged involvement in offences of criminal breach of trust and forgery.

Yeo wrote in online postings that he is currently on S$35,000 bail after being detained for 15 hours.

Police received at least four reports

In response to Mothership queries, the police confirmed that investigations are ongoing against Whitefield Law Corporation for alleged offences of criminal breach of trust under Section 409 of the Penal Code and alleged offences of forgery under Section 465 of the Penal Code.

Yeo works at Whitefield Law Corporation as a criminal defence lawyer.

Yeo was arrested with another person on Jan. 12, pursuant to at least four police reports lodged against Whitefield Law Corporation by their clients, the police said.

The other person was not named.

Police categorically reject Yeo's claim that investigations "politically motivated"

Yeo made several allegations in his own recounting of events via videos on Facebook live and his Instagram stories regarding his arrest.

Yeo claimed that he did not commit the offences and that the charges against him are "politically motivated" and the alleged offences were "trumped up and false".

He claimed that there was never a police report filed against him nor any complaints from the Law Society before he entered politics. However, he had since received 10 police reports since he joined politics, he shared in a Facebook video post.

However, the police said they categorically reject Yeo’s allegations that the investigations are "politically motivated".

Neither are the allegations “trumped up” for political reasons, they added.

Yeo's phone and SIM card were seized

Yeo also said he found it "most unusual" that his phone and SIM card were seized. He also said that officers who handled his case "acted unprofessionally".

In response, the police said Yeo's mobile phone and SIM card were seized for forensic examination, for the purpose of the investigations.

The seizure was done in accordance with powers given to the police under the Criminal Procedure Code, the police said.

Appealing for donation

Yeo is now appealing for donations to raise funds for his legal defence.

A copy of his bail bond was uploaded on his Facebook account on Jan. 13.

"I will be accountable for each and every donation faced," he said.

