Buffet Town at Raffles City closes for good

Buffet restaurant Buffet Town located at Raffles City has permanently closed down.

The family-friendly buffet restaurant closed to little fanfare.

Closed for good

A quick Google search listed the restaurant as "permanently closed".

No announcement posts were made on their social media platforms, except for an update in its Instagram status listing it as "[Closed]".

The website also confirmed that it has closed down and thanked its customers for their "continued loyalty and patronage".

Opened in 2011

Buffet town first opened in 2011.

The international buffet restaurant served a variety of cuisines including Western, Japanese and local fare.

In Nov. 2020, the restaurant became halal-certified.

Buffet Town temporarily closed because of the Covid-19 dining restrictions but reopened in June 2021 while running several promotions.

