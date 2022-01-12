Badminton: Loh Kean Yew wins first match of 2022, beats Canadian world No. 69 in 50 minutes

Singaporean badminton player Loh Kean Yew won his first match of 2022.

The 24-year-old beat Canada's world No. 69 Sheng Xiaodong 16-21, 21-4, 21-13 in the first round of the India Open on Jan. 11.

The match lasted 50 minutes.

The US$400,000 (S$541,000) competition is a Super 500 event.

It is on the fourth tier of the Badminton World Federation World Tour circuit.

Loh has ascended the world rankings and is currently number 15 in the world.

The Singaporean will next play Malaysia's Soong Joo Ven, ranked world number 70, on Jan. 14 for a place in the quarter-finals.

Background

Loh won the world title in Huelva, Spain, on Dec. 19,.

He then returned to Singapore for 11 days.

After that, he went to Dubai to train with world number one and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen.

Women's singles: Singapore beat USA

Singaporean Yeo Jia Min, ranked world number 17, beat American Disha Gupta, ranked world number 105, 21-7, 21-10 in the women's singles.

The match lasted 23 minutes.

The 22-year-old will take on India's Anupama Upadhyaya, ranked world number 159 on Jan. 14 for a quarter-finals place.

