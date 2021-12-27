Back

5 businesspeople in S'pore raise S$50,000 for Loh Kean Yew after learning he won S$0 from being world champion

Public can also give him some money if you want.

Belmont Lay | December 27, 2021, 06:22 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Five businesspeople in Singapore have raised S$50,000 for badminton player Loh Kean Yew, The Business Times reported.

This was after one businessman found out that the 24-year-old, who became the first Singaporean to win the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships on Dec. 19, did not receive any prize money for his win.

Loh won an individual championship title.

He was conferred the title of world champion and awarded a gold medal.

The five businesspeople are:

- Ang Kiam Meng, executive director and group chief executive officer (CEO) of Jumbo Group

- Daryl Neo, co-founder and CEO of DC Frontiers

- Dora Hoan, group CEO and co-chairman of Best World International

- Eugene Ang, managing director of JK Technology

- Wei Chan, managing director of Pine Garden's Cake

Led by one businessman

Chan of Pine Garden's Cake, who loves badminton, set up the fund to encourage the national shuttler to attain his sporting aspirations.

The businessman then reached out to his fellow businesspeople to collectively raise S$50,000.

Chan told BT: "Loh Kean Yew's win shows what we, as a little red dot, can achieve in the global badminton sporting arena."

Those who wish to contribute to the kitty can contact Chan at [email protected]

Background

Loh beat India's Srikanth Kidambi 21-15, 22-20 in the men's singles final of the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain.

The Singaporean was ranked 22nd, while his opponent was ranked 14th in the world.

Loh has since climbed to number 15 after the tournament, a career-high world ranking position.

All photos via Loh Kean Yew Instagram

Follow and listen to our podcast here

ICA officers find 3.1kg of cannabis behind lorry driver's seat, arrests 24-year-old male M'sian driver

No mention why ICA officers singled out the lorry for extra checks.

December 28, 2021, 11:25 AM

'Tailor shop' at Raffles Place cleverly hides cocktail bar behind convincing shopfront

'Oxfords, not brogues.'

December 28, 2021, 11:19 AM

HK star Julian Cheung has been using the same make-up artist since his debut 30 years ago

His first album came out in 1991.

December 28, 2021, 11:11 AM

Unbearable foul smell over a few days leads to body of man, 63, in Toa Payoh HDB flat

The deceased man was reportedly estranged from his two younger brothers.

December 28, 2021, 02:34 AM

Some 52,000 unvaccinated workers in S'pore can be fired with notice after exhausting other options

These are the ones who are unvaxxed by choice.

December 28, 2021, 02:16 AM

Australian Covid-19 lab mistakenly sent negative results to 400 people who actually tested positive

The seven-day average for Covid-19 tests in New South Wales increased to about 145,000 swabs a day.

December 27, 2021, 06:47 PM

New wave of Omicron Covid-19 cases expected in S'pore: Lawrence Wong

It is inevitable as it has spread in countries everywhere.

December 27, 2021, 06:07 PM

KFC China releases Christmas-themed Hello Kitty bucket & train set, can be purchased online in S'pore

The train set also features My Melody, Hello Kitty's best friend.

December 27, 2021, 06:03 PM

Xi'an in China tightens restrictions 3 days after imposing lockdown amid rising Covid-19 cases

China recently recorded its highest number of daily Covid-19 infections since March 2020.

December 27, 2021, 05:51 PM

South Korea first in Asia to authorise emergency use of Pfizer's Covid-19 pill

Fast game.

December 27, 2021, 05:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.