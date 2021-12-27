5 businesspeople in S'pore raise S$50,000 for Loh Kean Yew after learning he won S$0 from being world champion

Five businesspeople in Singapore have raised S$50,000 for badminton player Loh Kean Yew, The Business Times reported.

This was after one businessman found out that the 24-year-old, who became the first Singaporean to win the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships on Dec. 19, did not receive any prize money for his win.

Loh won an individual championship title.

He was conferred the title of world champion and awarded a gold medal.

The five businesspeople are:

- Ang Kiam Meng, executive director and group chief executive officer (CEO) of Jumbo Group

- Daryl Neo, co-founder and CEO of DC Frontiers

- Dora Hoan, group CEO and co-chairman of Best World International

- Eugene Ang, managing director of JK Technology

- Wei Chan, managing director of Pine Garden's Cake

Led by one businessman

Chan of Pine Garden's Cake, who loves badminton, set up the fund to encourage the national shuttler to attain his sporting aspirations.

The businessman then reached out to his fellow businesspeople to collectively raise S$50,000.

Chan told BT: "Loh Kean Yew's win shows what we, as a little red dot, can achieve in the global badminton sporting arena."

Those who wish to contribute to the kitty can contact Chan at [email protected]

Background

Loh beat India's Srikanth Kidambi 21-15, 22-20 in the men's singles final of the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain.

The Singaporean was ranked 22nd, while his opponent was ranked 14th in the world.

Loh has since climbed to number 15 after the tournament, a career-high world ranking position.

All photos via Loh Kean Yew Instagram

Follow and listen to our podcast here