Back

Indonesian tycoon gives S$200,000 to badminton player Loh Kean Yew

They hope to inspire future Loh Kean Yews in Singapore.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 12, 2022, 04:49 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Chinese-Indonesian businessman Bachtiar Karim and his family are giving S$200,000 to Singaporean badminton player Loh Kean Yew.

The lump sum contribution was made through the family's charity arm, the Karim Family Foundation.

The family explained that they are inspired by Loh's "perservance and humility" after winning the BWF World Championships in December 2021.

They added that they hope their donation will inspire "future Loh Kean Yews" in Singapore.

Karim heads Musim Mas group, one of the world's largest palm oil conglomerates in the world.

Karim, who is known to keep a low profile recognised as a fiercely private person, is living in Singapore and his business is also headquartered here.

The Karim family ranked 10 on Forbes' 2021 list of top 50 Indonesian richest.

Top image via Badminton Europe's video

Mahjong-themed CNY snacks by ChangHoSek S'pore comes with giant 'huat' tote

Extra big huat.

January 12, 2022, 04:13 PM

BY2's Yumi & Lee Jinglei accuse each other of lying through their teeth

The gift that keeps on giving.

January 12, 2022, 03:06 PM

2021 O-Level results: 85.6% of candidates score at least 5 passes, slightly higher than 2020 cohort

99.8% of the candidates have at least one O-Level pass.

January 12, 2022, 03:00 PM

S'porean man, 50, pleads not guilty to wife's murder in UK court

He will be put on trial on June 6.

January 12, 2022, 02:30 PM

Single's Inferno's Song Ji-A doesn't follow any of her male cast members back on Instagram

Not even her puppy, Kim Hyeon-joong.

January 12, 2022, 02:02 PM

'Gan Ni Na' bag for CNY no longer on sale in M'sia due to offensive-sounding homonym

Gong Xi Gong Xi, Gan Ni Na.

January 12, 2022, 01:48 PM

Smaller NS pool due to S'pore's low fertility rates will not compromise national defence: Ng Eng Hen

Mindef has incorporated technological advancements to optimise manpower, he said.

January 12, 2022, 01:24 PM

S'porean woman, 34, takes in runaway girl, 16, prostitutes her over 4 months via Locanto listings

Woman preying on girl.

January 12, 2022, 12:36 PM

Filmgarde closing down Bugis+ & Century Square outlets

Only the Leisure Park Kallang outlet is left.

January 12, 2022, 12:16 PM

Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of breaking into their house with 3 male staff, denies having mental issues

Breaking silence after three weeks, she slammed Wang Lee Hom for prioritising his reputation over their children's safety.

January 12, 2022, 12:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.