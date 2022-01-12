Indonesian tycoon gives S$200,000 to badminton player Loh Kean Yew

Chinese-Indonesian businessman Bachtiar Karim and his family are giving S$200,000 to Singaporean badminton player Loh Kean Yew.

The lump sum contribution was made through the family's charity arm, the Karim Family Foundation.

The family explained that they are inspired by Loh's "perservance and humility" after winning the BWF World Championships in December 2021.

They added that they hope their donation will inspire "future Loh Kean Yews" in Singapore.

Karim heads Musim Mas group, one of the world's largest palm oil conglomerates in the world.

Karim, who is known to keep a low profile recognised as a fiercely private person, is living in Singapore and his business is also headquartered here.

The Karim family ranked 10 on Forbes' 2021 list of top 50 Indonesian richest.

