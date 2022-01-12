Asia Grand Restaurant closing on Feb. 15, 2022 after 15 years in City Hall

Popular Hong Kong dim sum restaurant Asia Grand Restaurant is vacating its Odeon Towers premises soon.

In a Facebook post from Jan. 4, the restaurant announced that it would be ceasing operations on Feb. 15, 2022, following the early termination of its lease.

Relocation plans "not yet confirmed"

The restaurant added that its relocation plan is "not yet confirmed".

The restaurant has been at the City Hall building since 2007.

Previously, it was located within the premises of The Hotel Asia at Scotts Road.

The hotel has been demolished and is now the Reignwood Hamilton Scotts condominium.

S$48++ Peking duck

According to its website, Asia Grand Restaurant was helmed by three Hong Kong founders of eatery Tsui Hang Village back in the 1980s.

The restaurant serves a wide variety of Hong Kong dim sum and Cantonese dishes and is known for its roasted dishes like the S$48++ Peking duck.

A popular option for celebration dinners, Asia Grand Restaurant is open for reservations for Chinese New Year meals from Feb. 1 to 15, 2022.

Reservations can be made at 6887 0010.

Asia Grand Restaurant

331 North Bridge Road #01-02 & #01-05/08 Odeon Towers Singapore 188720

Opening hours:

Mondays to Saturdays: 11:30am to 3pm and 6:30pm to 10:30pm

11:30am to 3pm and 6:30pm to 10:30pm Sundays: 10am to 3pm and 6pm to 10:30pm

Top image from Asia Grand Restaurant and @yokohanawa on Instagram.