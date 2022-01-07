Back

Ready-to-eat la mian & dan dan mian available from S$4.30 at 7-Eleven S'pore

Looks good.

Joshua Lee | January 05, 2022, 01:33 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven has launched a slate of ready-to-eat dishes.

These new dishes were introduced as part of the chain's 7-SELECT range.

Credit: 7-Eleven

Here's what you can expect.

Double Boiled Chicken La Mian (S$4.30) (Halal)

You'll find al-dente wheat noodles swimming in a double boiled fragrant and smooth chicken broth. Topped with green vegetables and wolfberries.

Credit: 7-Eleven

Sze Chuan Style Minced Chicken Noodles (Dan Dan Mian) (S$4.50) (Halal)

Expect a fragrant spicy sauce made with a blend of 11 different spices and seasonings, including yellow bean paste, chilli flakes, Sze Chuan pepper, preserved mustard vegetable, sesame seeds, five-spice powder and peanuts, as well as morsels of minced chicken with a serving of noodles and green vegetables.

Credit: 7-Eleven

Ozoni (Yuzu-Seasoned Broth with Japanese Mochi) (S$3.20)

This is 7-Eleven's take on a Japanese soup traditionally enjoyed over the New Year, featuring Japanese fish cake, shiitake mushrooms, mochi and chicken cubes in dashi (stock) broth seasoned with zesty yuzu.

Credit: 7-Eleven

As part of its launch promotion, you can get S$0.50 off the 7-SELECT Ozoni when you buy the Sze Chuan Style Minced Chicken Noodles or Double Boiled Chicken La Mian.

This promotion runs from today until February 1.

Pesto Chicken Ciabatta (S$5.50) (Halal)

You'll get soft ciabatta filled with roasted basil chicken, arugula salad and roasted zucchini slices with a slight crunch — all topped off with in-house zesty basil cream pesto.

Credit: 7-Eleven

Black Pepper Chicken Burger (S$3.30) (Halal)

You'll get a chicken patty topped with black pepper sauce and garnished with roasted onions, giving it sweetness and crunch in every bite.

Credit: 7-Eleven

You can get this burger as part of 7-Eleven's S$4 Saver Combo, which comes with one of the drinks: Mug Root Beer (330ml), First Brew Lemongrass, or Cane Barley. This promotion ends on February 15.

Desserts

7-Eleven is also bringing back three desserts that are crowd favourites. These are imported from Japan:

  1. Double Layered Custard Cream Puff (S$1.90)

  2. Milk Cream Roll Cake (S$1.90)

  3. Vanilla Mille Crepe Cake (S$4.00)

As part of its launch promotion, you can get S$0.50 off the Vanilla Mille Crepe Cake when you buy the Sze Chuan Style Minced Chicken Noodles or Double Boiled Chicken La Mian. This promotion runs from today (January 5) until February 1.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Image credits: 7-Eleven

The Original Botak Jones apologises for S$0.50 price hike due to pandemic-related challenges

They did it to avoid losing the business to the challenges that threaten it.

January 05, 2022, 01:19 PM

US reclassifies S'pore Covid-19 travel alert to 'unknown'

Singapore was previously given the maximum risk alert of "Very High".

January 05, 2022, 12:30 PM

Jacelyn Tay shares open conversation she had with 10-year-old son on casual sex

She noted how hard it was to bring up a 'wholesome good boy.'

January 05, 2022, 12:17 PM

Creamier & PetCubes selling ice creams for dogs, available till February 2022

Ruff times made better with some icy treats.

January 05, 2022, 11:49 AM

3 men get stuck in cargo lift for 30 minutes while trying to access cafe in industrial area

Quite the cafe experience.

January 05, 2022, 10:59 AM

Pet German Shepherd leads police to serious vehicle crash to help rescue injured owner

Good dog.

January 05, 2022, 10:38 AM

92-year-old street food vendor in South Korea donates over S$736,000 of life savings to charity

"Nothing feels better than sharing," she said.

January 05, 2022, 10:31 AM

Scoot investigating video of 2 topless & maskless men 'partying' on plane with alcohol

No other passengers were seen on the plane in the video.

January 05, 2022, 09:17 AM

Please, please don't completely get rid of WFH in S'pore even if we can return to the office

Do we really need to be in the office five days a week?

January 05, 2022, 08:31 AM

842 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 438 are Omicron cases

Imported cases have been on the rise.

January 04, 2022, 10:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.