Ready-to-eat la mian & dan dan mian available from S$4.30 at 7-Eleven S'pore

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven has launched a slate of ready-to-eat dishes.

These new dishes were introduced as part of the chain's 7-SELECT range.

Here's what you can expect.

Double Boiled Chicken La Mian (S$4.30) (Halal)

You'll find al-dente wheat noodles swimming in a double boiled fragrant and smooth chicken broth. Topped with green vegetables and wolfberries.

Sze Chuan Style Minced Chicken Noodles (Dan Dan Mian) (S$4.50) (Halal)

Expect a fragrant spicy sauce made with a blend of 11 different spices and seasonings, including yellow bean paste, chilli flakes, Sze Chuan pepper, preserved mustard vegetable, sesame seeds, five-spice powder and peanuts, as well as morsels of minced chicken with a serving of noodles and green vegetables.

Ozoni (Yuzu-Seasoned Broth with Japanese Mochi) (S$3.20)

This is 7-Eleven's take on a Japanese soup traditionally enjoyed over the New Year, featuring Japanese fish cake, shiitake mushrooms, mochi and chicken cubes in dashi (stock) broth seasoned with zesty yuzu.

As part of its launch promotion, you can get S$0.50 off the 7-SELECT Ozoni when you buy the Sze Chuan Style Minced Chicken Noodles or Double Boiled Chicken La Mian.

This promotion runs from today until February 1.

Pesto Chicken Ciabatta (S$5.50) (Halal)

You'll get soft ciabatta filled with roasted basil chicken, arugula salad and roasted zucchini slices with a slight crunch — all topped off with in-house zesty basil cream pesto.

Black Pepper Chicken Burger (S$3.30) (Halal)

You'll get a chicken patty topped with black pepper sauce and garnished with roasted onions, giving it sweetness and crunch in every bite.

You can get this burger as part of 7-Eleven's S$4 Saver Combo, which comes with one of the drinks: Mug Root Beer (330ml), First Brew Lemongrass, or Cane Barley. This promotion ends on February 15.

Desserts

7-Eleven is also bringing back three desserts that are crowd favourites. These are imported from Japan:

Double Layered Custard Cream Puff (S$1.90) Milk Cream Roll Cake (S$1.90) Vanilla Mille Crepe Cake (S$4.00)

As part of its launch promotion, you can get S$0.50 off the Vanilla Mille Crepe Cake when you buy the Sze Chuan Style Minced Chicken Noodles or Double Boiled Chicken La Mian. This promotion runs from today (January 5) until February 1.

Image credits: 7-Eleven