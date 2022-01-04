Back

4 people to be charged with breaching Covid-19 rules during NYE gathering at Clarke Quay

The four people are aged between 19 to 22.

Low Jia Ying | January 24, 2022, 12:40 PM

Four people will be charged for allegedly breaching "multiple" Covid-19 rules during the New Year's Eve gathering at Clarke Quay last year, the Urban Development Authority (URA) said in a statement today (Jan. 24).

The four people are aged 19 to 22 years old, CNA reported.

Another four given composition fines

URA said that another four individuals were served Notices of Composition of S$1,000 each for breaching safe management measures, according to CNA.

On Dec. 31, 2021, hundreds were seen spontaneously gathering in front of Riverside Point counting down to the new year.

Videos circulated online showed packed crowds, with many partygoers with their masks pulled down.

The Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) said on Jan. 2 that the New Year's Eve gathering at Clarke Quay "involved blatant breaches of safe management rules" and was a "potential superspreading event".

The MTF said that authorities would be looking into the matter and reminded the public about the need to exercise "civic responsibility".

Enforcement stepped up over CNY period

URA said that the agencies would be "stepping up" the enforcement of safe management measures (SMMs) across Singapore in the lead up to the Chinese New Year, according to CNA.

It urged members of the public to be socially responsible and to comply with prevailing measures, such as wearing masks properly, maintaining a distance of one metre between each other, and remaining in groups of five individuals or less.

"The authorities will not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant individuals and F&B premises," it added.

Top images by u/Azenity/Reddit, @shihanahnafshoeb/TikTok, @v.alerieteo/TikTok

