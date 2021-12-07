Sold out: S$1,499 outdoor dome tent staycation by S'pore zoo

The 2D1N dome tent staycation by the Singapore Zoo is sold out.

This may come as a surprise to some, considering that the package is priced at a hefty S$1,499.

The air-conditioned tent can accommodate up to four people.

From check-in at 1pm to check-out at 10am on the following day, guests are involved in a whirlwind of activities, such as shows, guided tours and close-ups with animals.

Dinner, breakfast, and complimentary parking are also provided.

While bookings were originally for Dec. 2021 to Mar. 2022, the zoo has added slots in April and May as well—but even that has been sold out.

However, it appears that there are still some slots left on Klook, and a spokesperson for Mandai Wildlife Group added that the Staycation with the Manatees continues to be available, from March 2022.

Top image via Mandai Wildlife Group