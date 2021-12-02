Back

S'pore Zoo offers 2D1N staycation in outdoor dome tent for S$1,499

Go wild.

Mandy How | December 02, 2021, 06:19 PM

Events

Between Dec. 2021 and Mar. 2022, Singapore residents can experience the zoo via a staycation in an outdoor dome tent... for the pretty price of S$1,499.

The "Staycation in the Wild" lasts for two days and one night, and accommodates up to four people in a tent.

The package includes:

  • Air-conditioned dome tent with two double beds

  • Dinner and breakfast at the Forest Lodge

  • Interaction with the zoo's Asian elephants

  • Guided tour of Wild Africa segment, including a feeding session with the white rhinos

  • Reserved seating at Splash Safari show and a photography session with its sealion star

  • Meet-and-greet with a mystery animal ambassador

  • Rainforest Lumina experience

Photo via Mandai Wildlife Group

Photo via Mandai Wildlife Group

Photo via Mandai Wildlife Group

You can view the full itinerary here, with check-in at 1pm and check-out at 10am on the following day.

Each tent will also receive a complimentary parking pass that is valid for the duration of the programme.

This package is not eligible under the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers scheme. Here's where you can book the experience.

Or staycay with the manatees

If you prefer an aquatic version of this trip, there's the "Staycation with the Manatees" by River Wonders, which starts from S$999 per tent.

Photo via Mandai Wildlife Group

Photo via Mandai Wildlife Group

Top photo via Mandai Wildlife Group

