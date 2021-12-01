Zhu Houren only allowed to invite 10 guests at son Jonathan Choo's upcoming wedding

Local actor Zhu Houren's elder son, Jonathan Choo, will be getting married on Dec. 18.

However, Zhu can only invite a table of 10 guests to his son's wedding.

Speaking to Lianhe Wanbao, the 66-year-old said that only 100 people can be invited, and Jonathan has allocated 10 slots for his father's guest list.

Due to the pandemic, Zhu could not invite children from the extended family and the majority of his showbiz friends, but he believes that everyone will understand the situation.

The veteran actor disclosed that he had invited people whom both him and Jonathan are acquainted with.

He also mentioned two people who are definitely making the guest list—his previous neighbour's children, who are seven and ten years old.

Fans of Zhu would find them familiar, as they are featured so often on his social media that some even mistook them for his grandchildren.

The actor added that the children were even page boy and flower girl at his nephew's wedding two to three years ago, but they would not be reprising their roles for this wedding as they've grown since.

Jonathan releases new film

Jonathan, who is a director, already has a number of projects under his belt.

He assisted in the behind-the-scenes videography and photography in 2014 film "Meeting The Giant," directed by local actor Tay Ping Hui, according to Wanbao.

He directed short film "Han", which won him the Best Direction award at the National Youth Film Awards 2016.

Besides working on films, Jonathan is also a part-time lecturer at Ngee Ann Polytechnic and Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS).

His latest short film "Reaction" premiered at the Singapore International Film Festival on Nov. 29.

The film is about Zhu teaching Joel about acting and in return, Joel teaches Zhu about TikTok.

There are heartwarming interactions as well as moments when they disagree.

Zhu said the short film was shot in an informal manner and showcases the interesting parts of their interactions.

The veteran actor also revealed that Jonathan is preparing to direct a film about road travel between Singapore and Malaysia, with plans to complete the script in June next year.

When asked if the new movie will be another collaboration among father and sons, Zhu only said that he will not interfere with the production of young people, adding that his experience represents the past and perhaps, his ideas are already outdated.

Supportive of children

Zhu has been openly supportive of his children's endeavours and decisions.

When Joel parted ways with Mediacorp in March, Zhu offered his well wishes in a touching Instagram post.

Zhu made his first TikTok appearance on Joel's video in June 2020.

Read more

Top images from Zhu Houren's Instagram page.

Follow and listen to our podcast here