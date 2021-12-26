Actress from viral 'Crimewatch' clip says she's already 'immune' to the cringe

A piece of art from Singapore —Mediacorp, specifically—recently caught global attention.

If you need to rewatch the now-iconic scene, here it is:

When I send music to my bestie and she blatantly ignores itpic.twitter.com/qMFaduu6I1 — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) December 21, 2021

"Why not? You're nothing but a prostitute."

The young woman who recited the impassioned line is 27-year-old Jernelle Oh, a top 12 finalist for Star Search 2019 and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) graduate in linguistics and multilingual studies.

If you're wondering how Oh feels about all this, the actress actually told 8 Days that she's not upset with people finding it cringeworthy.

In fact, Oh thought that she "did okay" when she first saw it in 2013.

And while she did find it cringey upon rewatching it recently, she has since become "immune" to it, because "the cringe part doesn't affect [her] anymore."

Oh added that for the role, she "really let go" and summoned the ah lian (colloquial term for female delinquent) from deep within her.

"How dare you call me a prostitute??"

The second young woman is 22-year-old Shanice Koh, who is from NTU's Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information.

Koh had also studied at SOTA (School of the Arts Singapore) as a theatre student, and works as a freelance actress/model.

A week ago, the two reenacted the scene and uploaded it to TikTok, where it amassed a staggering 1.8 million views.

A fine piece of work.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via Crimewatch, Shanice Koh and Jernelle Oh's Instagram page