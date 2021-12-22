Back

New hotpot in a tent experience found in far-flung corner of Jurong

Like camping, but even hotter. Nice.

Fasiha Nazren | December 22, 2021, 05:51 PM

There's a new hotpot place to check out, and it's not like your regular Haidilao or Beauty in the Pot.

中河小镇网红餐厅 (zhōng hé xiăo zhèn wăng hóng cāntīng, for our non-Chinese reading readers), which translates to Zhonghe Town Internet Famous Restaurant, is a relatively new outdoor eatery located in the far west of Singapore.

Dine in a tent

The food, however, isn't the main attraction.

The restaurant is located on an open-air second-floor of a building in Penjuru Road, which is somewhere in the industrial area of Jurong.

As such an area understandably has little footfall in the evening, having a meal here is akin to a romantic moonlit dinner especially with the rows of fairy lights (and a little help from your imagination).

Customers can choose to dine in tents:

Video from @beepeen79

Or these al fresco heart-shaped seats:

Photo from 爱丽丝 on Xiaohongshu.

S$58.80 hotpot set

Specialising in hotpot, one of their main offerings is the Nine Palace Set Menu (S$58.80).

The set consists a myriad of items including crab, lobster, mutton, beef, squid, fishball, and a basket of vegetables and mushrooms.

Photo from 爱丽丝 on Xiaohongshu.

Photo from 爱丽丝 on Xiaohongshu.

These items can be cooked in a adorable heart-shaped hotpot.

Photo from 爱丽丝 on Xiaohongshu.

According to this social media user, the restaurant also provides a whole tray of sauces for diners to mix and dip with their hotpot items.

Photo from 爱丽丝 on Xiaohongshu.

Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant at 9680 5989.

However, the restaurant is currently experiencing a surge in popularity, so you might require some patience in booking a table.

Details

42A Penjuru Road #02-00 Singapore 609164

Opening hours: 11am to 11pm, daily

Top image from 爱丽丝 on Xiaohongshu and screenshot from @beepeen79 on TikTok.

