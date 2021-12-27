S'pore photographer baffled why Sungei Buloh visitors not fearful enough of crocodile by footpath

Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve visitors are always in for a treat owing to the biodiversity in the area, as it is one of the last places in Singapore to be left untouched by urbanisation.

Most times, man and wild cross paths without major incidents.

But sometimes, friction ensues as one party encroaches into the territory of the other.

But it is not as if man and wild cannot coexist amicably -- with an abundance of caution.

Take precaution, it's not difficult

One photographer in Singapore has taken to Facebook to advise nature reserve goers to be mindful about keeping a safe distance from wild animals to avoid unnecessary conflict.

The photographer, Easan Sathiyalingam, posted in the Sungei Buloh Nature Park Network Flora & Fauna Facebook group on Dec. 20 about his personal observations of how visitors to SBWR ventured closer to catch a closer glimpse of the more dangerous aspects of nature -- after they were alerted to a saltwater crocodile by the footpath.

What happened?

Easan saw a 2m crocodile resting just beside the footpath outside the perimeter of the railing that separates the water from the elevated dry land.

It was high tide at that time and the photographer assumed that the crocodile had climbed higher to stray closer to the footpath and to stay out of the water.

The presence of a relatively large crocodile subsequently attracted the attention of visitors who then tried to get closer to the wild animal.

But their actions agitated the crocodile as it turned to face the crowd and poked its head through the railing.

Crocodile appeared agitated

At that point, the visitors likely assumed it was safe to move closer to the crocodile as the railing helped to provide some buffer.

Easan, construing the crocodile's actions as retaliatory in nature, told the crowd to move back to give the reptile space and allow it to retreat into the water.

It was unclear at that time if the crocodile's body could have made its way through from under the railing.

Despite the advice to not move closer to the animal and remain still, some of the visitors along the footpath continued to cross in front of the crocodile.

One video Easan uploaded showed at least 10 adults and children walking along the footpath, with one child seen venturing closer to the crocodile as the adult accompanying the child took photographs.

All this while the crocodile's snout could be seen moving.

Visitors did not exercise enough caution

The actions of the visitors in the face of a wild animal baffled Easan.

He wrote: "Even after all of that some folks decided to step closer to take photos... sigh 😓. Don't they see the danger?"

"I really don't know what's the hurry to get across. And if anything were to happen, the poor croc might get blamed."

NParks informed

In response to the crocodile's presence and the visitors who did not exercise enough caution, Easan called the National Parks Board as its phone number was listed at the shelter.

NParks personnel were then dispatched to the location, according to Easan, but by that time, the crocodile had turned to face the water with its tail facing the footpath.

Easan wrote: "I really hope people can respect the animals and give them space. After all we are in their home."

Crocodiles in Singapore: One of the largest species in the world

According to the National Parks Board, the species that is found in Singapore is also known as the saltwater crocodile.

It is one of the largest crocodile species in the world and can grow to more than 5m in length.

It has long snout and a broad, muscular tail with ridges.

During the day, crocodiles usually come onto land to bask in the sun as they are cold-blooded.

They can become aggressive and attack, especially when provoked, whether on land or in water.

They are also deceptively fast.

The species is internationally classified as endangered due to the destruction of its habitats, over-hunting for its hide and meat, and human persecution.

Visitors to Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve are urged to follow the signs and stay on designated paths.

All media via Easan Sathiyalingam

