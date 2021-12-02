Back

South Korea's new quarantine rule may affect VTL with S'pore, while Japan govt stops inbound flight bookings

Additional restrictions by the two East Asian countries.

Sulaiman Daud | December 02, 2021, 12:03 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

It is unclear if South Korea's new border restrictions, imposed over concerns about the emerging Omicron variant, will affect the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) it has with Singapore.

On Dec. 2, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) had detected five cases of the Omicron variant in the country, AP reported.

South Korea reported over 5,000 daily Covid-19 cases for the first time on Dec. 1, and 5,266 cases on Dec. 2.

KDCA said all travellers entering the country will be tested for the new variant.

In addition, all arrivals, whether South Koreans and foreigners, will have to quarantine for 10 days regardless of their vaccination status from Dec. 3.

Reuters said on Dec. 2 that it has checked with KDCA, but no decision has yet been made on whether VTL travellers will be subject to this mandatory quarantine rule.

The VTL started from Nov. 15.

Meanwhile, the transportation ministry of its neighbour Japan has imposed even further restrictions, in what it described as an "emergency measure".

Japan has closed its borders to all foreign visitors, effective from Nov. 30.

It also confirmed its first Omicron case on the same day.

Now, according to The Japan TimesJapan has directed airlines to halt reservations for all incoming flights into the country for one month due to concerns over the variant.

This applies to all incoming visitors, even Japanese nationals.

However, people with existing flight reservations will still be allowed to enter.

According to NHK, Japan's two largest airlines, All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines, accepted the ministry's emergency measure.

"New flight reservations have been suspended, but we hope to cooperate with the transportation ministry to allow Japanese nationals to return home," a government official said.

Related story:

Top image by Minkus via Unsplash

Follow and listen to our podcast here

US & China have to ensure strategic competition with each other doesn't veer into conflict: Heng Swee Keat

The two major powers must come to "a new equilibrium", he said.

December 02, 2021, 12:00 PM

McDonald's S'pore launches Sea Salt McFlurry that looks like a galaxy in a cup

Blue desserts are always good.

December 02, 2021, 11:41 AM

Loof rooftop bar closing in Feb. 2022 after 17 years due to Odeon Towers reno, seeking new location

"After 17 glorious years".

December 02, 2021, 10:41 AM

Man travelling from M'sia via land VTL tests positive for Covid-19 in S'pore

He was isolated at the waiting area after he tested positive.

December 02, 2021, 03:23 AM

Omicron detected in 5 people in South Korea, 10-day quarantine for all travellers

Starting Dec. 3, 2021.

December 02, 2021, 03:02 AM

1,500 free edible seed packs up for grabs at 4 FairPrice outlets from Dec. 2

Need to create an account with Auntie Sam.

December 02, 2021, 01:25 AM

1,324 new Covid-19 cases & 8 deaths reported in S’pore

Tonight's update.

December 01, 2021, 11:43 PM

The well-being of S'pore's people is the 'North Star' in navigating tech landscape: Josephine Teo

Singapore also signed three MOUs with the United Kingdom on digital cooperation.

December 01, 2021, 10:42 PM

102 hawker centres, 71 coffeeshops & canteens now allowed to have groups of up to 5 diners

Only for fully-vaccinated people.

December 01, 2021, 07:01 PM

Heavy rain with thunder in S'pore in afternoons for first half of Dec. 2021

Not quite sweater weather.

December 01, 2021, 07:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.