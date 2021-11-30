Back

Japan confirms 1st case of Omicron variant

Japan suspended all foreign visitors from entering the country on Nov. 29.

Ashley Tan | November 30, 2021, 04:16 PM

Japan has confirmed its first case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, Kyodo News reported a government source as saying on Nov. 30.

The infected person is a man in his 30s who tested positive upon arrival at Narita Airport on Nov. 28 from Namibia in Africa.

Earlier on Nov. 29, Japan announced that they would be suspending all foreign visitors from entering the country in light of the spread of the Omicron variant.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the decision was made to "avoid the worst-case scenario", adding that "it is a temporary measure until information about the Omicron variant becomes clear".

The Omicron variant has been classified as a "variant of concern" by Japan's National Institute of Infectious Diseases on Nov. 28, the highest level on the country's three-tiered alert system.

No cases in Singapore yet

As of Nov. 29, 2021, the variant has been detected in at least 13 other countries.

Currently, in Singapore, there have been no cases of the Omicron variant detected thus far, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung confirmed today during a Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) press conference.

The MTF added that in terms of vaccine efficacy, early data suggests that current vaccines should remain effective against severe disease and death.

Nevertheless, the MTF will continue to monitor the situation and the spread of the variant — which has been described as highly transmissible compared to other variants — closely.

More border measures will be implemented on incoming travellers into Singapore from Dec. 3.

Border frontline workers & aircrew will also be required to undergo precautionary measures in the form of weekly PCR Rostered Routine Testing (RRT).

