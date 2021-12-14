Back

S'pore highest open-air panoramic ride lets you eat & drink 79m above sea level

Mandy How | December 14, 2021, 10:27 PM

A new attraction will open in Singapore on Dec. 15, 2021.

Reaching up to 79m above sea level, the SkyHelix Sentosa is set to be the country's highest open-air panoramic ride.

Photo via Mount Faber Leisure Group

Photo via Mount Faber Leisure Group

The 12-minute experience sits guests in an open-air gondola that rotates 35m above ground, feet dangling.

Photo via Mount Faber Leisure Group

At its peak, you'll get a 360° view of Sentosa and the developing Greater Southern Waterfront. That is, if you're not busy praying and regretting your decision.

Photo via Mount Faber Leisure Group

Some examples of said views:

Screenshot via Mount Faber Leisure Group

Screenshot via Mount Faber Leisure Group

If all that sounds very attractive to you, you can complete the experience by eating and drinking in the air.

Tickets for the ride costs S$18 for adults and S$15 for children between the ages of four and 12.

The sum includes one non-alcoholic beverage or a SkyHelix Sentosa souvenir.

A snack bar at the site offers pastries, cut fruits, soft serves, juices, slushies and cocktails, which you can buy before boarding to consume on the ride.

Photo via Mount Faber Leisure Group

Image via Mount Faber Leisure Group

Where to book

Limited tickets are still available for opening week at time of writing, and can be purchased via the Mount Faber Leisure Group’s website.

From Dec. 15-19, a complimentary mini cup of Häagen-Dazs ice ream will be given away with each ticket as a opening week treat, on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Top image via Mount Faber Leisure Group

