SingPost will mail your Instagram Story as a postcard to loved ones in S'pore for free till Jan. 7, 2022

When tech meets analogue mailbox.

Karen Lui | December 14, 2021, 10:09 AM

Here's something you may not know about: Singapore Post (SingPost) offers discounted festive postage rates during seasons such as Christmas, Chinese New Year, and Ramadan.

This Christmas, SingPost will mail out your customised Instagram story as a physical postcard to your loved ones for free as part of their newly-launched campaign, "SingPost #InstaPostcards".

How to participate

Create an Instagram Story with your preferred pictures, stickers, text, etc.

Save it and send it as a Direct Message (DM) to @mysingpost with your recipient's full name and mailing address in Singapore.

SingPost will then print your design onto a physical postcard and send it to your loved ones in Singapore for free.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Singapore Post (@mysingpost)

You can also choose to send it yourself by giving them your name and mailing address.

Another reason why you might wish to send your #InstaPostcard to yourself is if your recipient lives abroad.

As this campaign only delivers to addresses in Singapore, you can still make use of SingPost's free printing service and discounted festive international postage charges (S$0.70 to S$0.80) so your loved one overseas need not feel left out.

Campaign details

The campaign duration is from Dec. 1, 2021, to Jan. 7, 2022.

Postcard submission cut-off dates are:

  • Dec. 5

  • Dec. 12

  • Dec. 19

  • Dec. 26

  • Dec. 31

Postcards submitted by each cut-off date will be entitled to delivery fulfilment in the following work week.

Postcards containing any sexual or violent content will not be delivered.

Users who participate can also enjoy a campaign-exclusive promotion.

Recipients can flash the physical #InstaPostcards at SingPost’s philatelic stores at SingPost Centre and Fullerton Hotel.

They can also use the promo code found on their #InstaPostcards on shop.singpost.com for 10 per cent off all SingPost premium gifts.

Click here for more information and to view the public gallery of #InstaPostcards where your submission may be shared.

Top images via SingPost.

