S'pore remains 'deeply concerned' about recent developments in Myanmar: MFA

Singapore remains "deeply concerned" about recent developments in Myanmar and "disappointed" by the lack of tangible progress in the implementation of the Asean Five-Point Consensus, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Dec. 7.

Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to two years imprisonment

MFA's comment came after Myanmar's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, was found guilty of various offences on Dec. 6.

Myanmar court handed her a sentence of four years imprisonment.

Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing later reduced the sentence to two years.

It was unclear whether Suu Kyi will be placed in prison, BBC reported.

The MFA spokesperson also said that Singapore called for the release of all political detainees, including Aung San Suu Kyi, U Win Myint and foreign detainees.

Singapore urged military to cooperate with Asean Chair's Special Envoy

According to the spokesperson, Singapore also called for the Myanmar military authorities to avoid actions that would be detrimental to eventual national reconciliation and restoration of peace and stability in Myanmar.

"We reiterate our call for the cessation of violence, constructive dialogue among all parties," MFA spokesperson said.

In addition, Singapore urged them to cooperate with the Asean Chair's Special Envoy on Myanmar to swiftly and fully implement the Five-Point Consensus, including the facilitation of the Special Envoy's visit to Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned.

The Five-Point Consensus is an agreement reached by Asean member states in resolving the Myanmar crisis.

The consensus includes:

There shall be an immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar, and all parties shall exercise utmost restraint.

Constructive dialogue among all parties concerned shall commence to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the people.

A special envoy of the Asean Chair shall facilitate mediation of the dialogue process, with the assistance of the Secretary-General of ASEAN.

Asean shall provide humanitarian assistance through the Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management.

The special envoy and delegation shall visit Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned.

