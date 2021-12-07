Japanese teahouse-inspired cafe serving ice cream sandwich & butterscotch popcorn tea opens opposite Tiong Bahru Market

After opening Sevens Cafe that specialises in modern Australian food in August, the same people behind the Sevens brand has opened a new cafe under a different concept on Dec. 4.

Known as Sevens Kissaten, the new cafe is inspired by Kyoto teahouses and serves Japanese French fusion food and artisanal Japanese desserts.

Translated as "tea-drinking shop," a kissaten is a Japanese-style tearoom and cafe.

Facade and interior

Like Sevens Cafe, Sevens Kissaten retains its elegant minimalist interior, albeit with a neutral colour scheme.

Ice cream 'sandwich' and popcorn tea

Comprising matcha ice cream and red bean mochi crepe sandwiched between two Japanese rice crackers, the Matcha Monaka (S$12) resembles an English muffin sandwich.

They offer Rojicha Japanese tea in interesting flavours such as Milky Popcorn (S$7) that boasts a "popcorn with butterscotch aroma" as well as more conventional ones like Matcha Latte (S$7).

The cafe also serves mains such as:

Salmon Ikura Don (S$29)

Kagoshima Wagyu Don (S$42)

7S Breakfast (S$32)

Food prices at Sevens Kissaten are higher than at Sevens Cafe, starting at S$5 for a Rice Set with Tsukemono (Japanese preserved vegetables) and miso soup to S$48 for a Wagyu Katsu Sando.

Click here for the full menu.

Sevens Kissaten

Address: 58 Seng Poh Road, #01-15, Singapore 160058

Opening hours: 8:30am to 5:30pm, daily

Top images by @all_thingsbrightnbeautiful and @sevenskissaten on Instagram.