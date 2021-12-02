Back

McDonald's S'pore launches Sea Salt McFlurry that looks like a galaxy in a cup

Blue desserts are always good.

Mandy How | December 02, 2021, 11:41 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Sea Salt McFlurry is finally available in Singapore.

Image via McDonald's Singapore

And we say finally, because it was previously sold in Malaysia.

The dessert consists, quite vaguely, of "blue sea salt swirls" and "colourful sprinkles".

You can get it at outlets and dessert kiosks around Singapore—we bought ours for S$3 in Hougang. 

The dessert was also spotted on McDelivery and Grab.

Photo by Fiona Tan

Photo by Fiona Tan

Photo by Fiona Tan

Photo by Fiona Tan

There were varying reviews from those who have tried it across the causeway—some said it was not salty at all, while others enjoyed the distinctly salty touch.

Reactions also ranged from lovin' it to "would not reorder".

One thing that everyone agreed on: it was pretty. Very important in food these days.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by fishwell (@fishwelleats)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hangry | Malaysian Foodie 🇲🇾 (@hangrygang)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yummeyy 🍿 (@two.hungry.monsters)

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via @fishwelleats on Instagram, Fiona Tan

S'poreans' satisfaction with Covid-19 governance fell from 82% to 59% when cases exploded: IPS report

The report found that satisfaction levels moved in tandem with the number of daily cases reported and the loosening of measures.

December 02, 2021, 04:42 PM

'Don't Let Vaccines Divide Us SG' group back online after Facebook's initial takedown

Back again.

December 02, 2021, 04:39 PM

A no-holds-barred review of the new Sea Salt McFlurry

Might just be one of the most aesthetic McFlurrys yet.

December 02, 2021, 04:03 PM

Off-duty police officer directs traffic at Serangoon Central for 10 minutes to avoid man wandering barefoot on road

She called '999' for assistance before attempting to hold him back from running onto the road.

December 02, 2021, 03:47 PM

Bangkok now has a new night market near where Train Night Market Ratchada used to be

Eat and shop.

December 02, 2021, 03:32 PM

Twitter prohibits sharing private photos & videos of others without their consent

To decide whether the media is in violation of the policy, Twitter will "assess the context in which the content is shared".

December 02, 2021, 03:11 PM

Teo Chee Hean meets Jokowi in Jakarta & reaffirms strong bilateral relations

Indonesian Vice-President Ma'ruf Amin shared that Singapore's investment in the country continues to rise.

December 02, 2021, 02:12 PM

WTA suspends all tournaments in China after failing to make contact with Peng Shuai

With immediate effect.

December 02, 2021, 01:48 PM

A no-holds-barred review: Impossible Pork, meat-free meat that has left people confused if it is halal

Does Impossible Pork really have the chops?

December 02, 2021, 01:08 PM

3 remaining Sengkang GRC MPs won't resign to trigger by-election: Workers' Party

The boundaries for Sengkang GRC divisions will be redrawn to three divisions.

December 02, 2021, 12:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.