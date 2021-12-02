McDonald's S'pore launches Sea Salt McFlurry that looks like a galaxy in a cup

The Sea Salt McFlurry is finally available in Singapore.

And we say finally, because it was previously sold in Malaysia.

The dessert consists, quite vaguely, of "blue sea salt swirls" and "colourful sprinkles".

You can get it at outlets and dessert kiosks around Singapore—we bought ours for S$3 in Hougang.

The dessert was also spotted on McDelivery and Grab.

There were varying reviews from those who have tried it across the causeway—some said it was not salty at all, while others enjoyed the distinctly salty touch.

Reactions also ranged from lovin' it to "would not reorder".

One thing that everyone agreed on: it was pretty. Very important in food these days.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via @fishwelleats on Instagram, Fiona Tan