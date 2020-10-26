Back

McDonald's M'sia has Sea Salt McFlurry, Blueberry Cream Cheese Pie & Sambal burgers

Can't even go across the causeway to eat now :(

Guan Zhen Tan | October 26, 2020, 03:15 PM

McDonald's Malaysia has some new offerings on its menu this October.

We might not be able to travel there, but here's a look at what's on the menu.

New desserts and ice-cream dips

They have a Sea Salt McFlurry (RM7.08, or S$2.31), topped with sea salt and purple sprinkles.

Photo via McDonald's Malaysia

They also have a new pie flavour, the Blueberry Cream Cheese Pie (RM4.25, or S$1.39).

Photo via McDonald's Malaysia

Like Singapore, they also have the new Hershey's Cones in three flavours, along with a Double Chocolate Oreo McFlurry (RM7.08, or S$2.31).

Photo via McDonald's Malaysia

There also two new flavours for vanilla cone dips, the Caramel Dip and Matcha Dip.

Photo via McDonald's Malaysia

McDonald's Malaysia has also introduced new three new burgers to their breakfast menu: the Sambal Crispy Chicken and Scrambled Egg Sandwich, the Sambal Scrambled Egg Sandwich.

Photo via McDonald's Malaysia

One can also order a Sambal sauce add-on for items on the breakfast menu for just RM1, or S$0.33.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via McDonald's Malaysia

