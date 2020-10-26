McDonald's M'sia has Sea Salt McFlurry, Blueberry Cream Cheese Pie & Sambal burgers

McDonald's Malaysia has some new offerings on its menu this October.

We might not be able to travel there, but here's a look at what's on the menu.

New desserts and ice-cream dips

They have a Sea Salt McFlurry (RM7.08, or S$2.31), topped with sea salt and purple sprinkles.

They also have a new pie flavour, the Blueberry Cream Cheese Pie (RM4.25, or S$1.39).

Like Singapore, they also have the new Hershey's Cones in three flavours, along with a Double Chocolate Oreo McFlurry (RM7.08, or S$2.31).

There also two new flavours for vanilla cone dips, the Caramel Dip and Matcha Dip.

McDonald's Malaysia has also introduced new three new burgers to their breakfast menu: the Sambal Crispy Chicken and Scrambled Egg Sandwich, the Sambal Scrambled Egg Sandwich.

One can also order a Sambal sauce add-on for items on the breakfast menu for just RM1, or S$0.33.

