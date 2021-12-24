Muslim-owned Italian stall at Gluttons Bay has S$14 truffle cheese wheel pasta

Saporita is a relatively new stall that opened at Gluttons Bay.

Muslim-owned Italian stall

The Muslim-owned stall opened in November 2021 and is said to offer authentic Italian food.

The menu includes starters, mains including customisable pasta and pizza, and other specialties ranging from S$4 to S$17.

Its main star is the truffle cheese wheel pasta (S$14), which is made in a large cheese wheel.

Uses grana padano cheese

Saporita uses grana padano cheese, which is said to be similar to parmigiano reggiano, a cheese that is typically used to make carbonara.

Grana padano boasts a rich, nutty flavour and is said to have a softer, more buttery taste than parmesan cheese.

One can also choose to have it as a pizza sauce (from S$11).

Apart from pasta, diners can also choose to indulge in a pizza margherita (from S$8).

Or a calzone (S$12), which is an oven-baked Italian turnover.

There's also the steak tagliata (S$16) and the salmone (S$16).

Those looking for a quick bite can also try the arancini (S$7), which are deep-fried risotto balls.

You can see the full menu here:

Saporita

8 Raffles Avenue, Makansutra Gluttons Bay #01-15L Singapore 039802

Opening hours: 4pm to 10pm on Tuesdays to Sundays. Closed on Mondays.

Top image from Saporita.