Rui En: S'pore reporters can be 'monks' & 'nuns', 'very kind' compared to overseas media

A new perspective.

Mandy How | December 24, 2021, 07:31 PM

Rui En has learnt to take a more kindly view of local reporters after taking a step back from the entertainment industry.

In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao commemorating almost two decades in showbiz, the 40-year-old actress chatted casually about how she has grown over the years.

One of the topics she touched on was the local media, which she said was "already very kind" compared to overseas reporters.

Over the years, the actress has made headlines for a number of negative news.

The most notable was perhaps a 2016 incident, where she asked a motorcyclist, "Do you know who I am?" after accidentally knocking into his vehicle.

Rui En later clarified that what she had actually said was, "Do you know who I am? I live upstairs and won't run", but the initial liner was already widely circulated.

Just doing their jobs

The actress reflected in the Zaobao interview, "As public figures, we have to accept that anything we do, good or bad, more people will pay attention to it."

"So when you've made a mistake, or didn't do something well enough, everything will be magnified."

But this principle was lost on a younger Rui En, who couldn't understand why people had to be so "cruel" in criticising and mocking her.

Now, she realises that the media was just doing its job.

"It's a very stark difference between Singapore's media and overseas media. You are already considered very kind. I have to say this, really."

The actress had gained this perspective after stepping away from the entertainment industry and learning to look at things from a more objective point of view.

"I've realised that Singapore's reporters might actually qualify for monks and nuns (laughs). Because you all are really much kinder."

Instead of treating reporters as an enemy and making things hard for herself, Rui En now appreciates the idea of being able to work together with them.

"Otherwise I'll always be thinking, 'How are they going to angle this? Will they write about this? Use that photo? That's hard for me too.'"

You can watch the full interview here:

