Ex-Hokkaido Ramen Santouka chef opens Tampines coffeeshop stall selling ramen from S$8

Numerous ex-restaurant chefs have left their previous workplaces to start their own businesses.

Simon Song, a former chef at a ramen chain, is one of them.

He possesses close to 10 years of experience in cooking Japanese ramen and has served more than 400,000 bowls of ramen.

Hokkaido Ramen Santouka, where Song worked previously, was founded in Japan in the 1980s and is said to be one of the pioneers of authentic ramen in Singapore since 2008.

Bringing authentic ramen to the heartlands

Hoping to bring authentic Japanese ramen to the heartlands, the chef recently opened Ramen King at a coffeeshop in Tampines.

In a media release, Song shared that the tonkotsu broth is made from scratch, carefully cooked and let to rest at intervals over three days.

Ramen from S$8

Boasting a simple menu with sides and ramen ranging from S$3.50 to S$15, here's what you can expect from Ramen King.

Tonkotsu Ramen (S$8)

Spicy Miso Ramen (S$8)

Kurobuta Toroniku Ramen (S$15)

Char-siu Tonkotsu Ramen (S$9.50)

Gyoza - five pieces (S$5.50)

Cheese gyoza - five pieces (S$6)

Ramen King offers delivery and takeaway via GrabFood and Foodpanda.

Ramen King

Address: Block 829 Tampines Street 81, Singapore 520829

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, daily

Top image from Ramen King.