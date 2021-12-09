Polish woman speaks Singlish on TikTok as she's been in S'pore for a while

A Polish woman based in Singapore has taken to TikTok to showcase her Singlish chops.

The woman, who goes by @mamiczka on TikTok and @mamikoyoko on Instagram, has been uploading videos since Nov. 15 showing her speaking Singlish.

Transition from Polish-accented English to Singlish

One short clip showed her transition from speaking Polish-accented English to the Singlish over the course of the year.

She initially said, "One day in Singapur," and eventually exclaimed, "One year in Singapore. Aiyah, I tell you ah, the bak kut teh here very shiok. I gain weight only lah."

Order traditional ice cream bread

In another video shot along Orchard Road, the woman was seen ordering ice cream from the ice cream man outside Ngee Ann City.

She said: "Hello uncle, I want the bread one. How much ah?"

After taking a bite, she said: "Ice cream bread very shiok."

Loves bak kut teh

And to prove that she really loves her bak kut teh, she even did a video introducing the pork rib soup dish and its side dishes by saying their names in dialect and Chinese.

She said: "Today I'm gonna show you my favourite food, which is bak kut teh. First we got mee sua, you zha kway, bai kut, which is the pork ribs, lor neng, and also ru dan in Mandarin, and now I'm going to eat. Hmmm sibeh shiok."

Hilarious videos of similar-sounding Polish and Hokkien words

The best videos are of her explaining why saying some Polish words in Singapore can result in awkwardness, mainly because they sound like vulgar words in Hokkien.

For example, "tkanina" means "fabric" in Polish, but "fornicate with your mother" in Hokkien.

And another example, "lampa" means "lamp" in Polish, but "balls" in Hokkien.

Singaporean beatboxer Dharni's wife

And if you're wondering why an Eastern European woman is hanging out in Singapore for a while now, that's because the woman is the wife of Singaporean beatboxer Dharni Ng, who is better known by his stage name, Dharni.

The 34-year-old has put Singapore on the map in the beatboxing world.

His rendition of Phantom of the Opera with a trained opera singer has blown minds.

Dharni previously spent a number of years in Warsaw, Poland, having relocated there to pursue his career in beatboxing.

In a 2017 interview with Mothership.sg, Dharni said he originally travelled to Warsaw to do a gig, and he ended up finding success in a local talent show with two others.

That partnership eventually fizzled, but he was so enchanted by Poland, its culture, and beautiful girls, that he had to stay on.

He is now back in Singapore.

Besides her Singlish videos, Dharni's wife also has videos of her beatboxing.

Top photos via @mamiczka TikTok

