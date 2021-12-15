Inside the S'pore Police Force's raid on unlicensed massage parlours & illegal gambling

It could start with a seemingly innocuous text: “Hi I found you through this platform... when are you free to date?”

One thing leads to another and before you know it you're lying flat on a massage bed, guided entirely by carnal desires.

Such messages are often used by illegal massage establishments to solicit customers, the same kind of establishment that I found myself in on Dec. 10 to observe police proceedings.

Earlier that day, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) had conducted a crackdown on parlours suspected of having committed breaches under the Massage Establishments Act and the Massage Establishment Rules 2018.

The day's work was part of a larger island-wide operation that saw 159 massage establishments subjected to enforcement checks between Oct. 24 and Dec. 11, 2021, according to a news release from the SPF.

A total of 63 licensed and unlicensed establishments are alleged to have carried on the business of providing massage services in an establishment for massage without a valid licence and failing to ensure employees do not provide sexual services, as well as breaches under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

Police officers also found masseuses and customers allegedly not wearing a mask during the provision of massage services at two of these premises.

Standing from the outside, you wouldn’t have an inkling that the shophouse right in the heart of Chinatown was concealing sexual services.

Even inside, the place seemed normal enough — that is until you notice the sex toys, bottles of lube, and condoms.

In one room, a police officer spoke to one of the alleged masseuses as she signed some papers.

Later on, she joined the rest of her colleagues in a room at the end of a narrow corridor, falling into a row of despondent women leaning on a massage bed as a police officer stood guard.

In an adjacent room, the lights were dimmer and the mood was much darker.

Sitting cross-legged atop the massage bed, a young man held his head in his hands.

At a different massage parlour, this one in Farrer Park, three masseuses sat on a couch.

Two of the women clutched scrunched up tissues in their hands, continuing to pick away at them long after their tears had dried.

This parlour had really committed to the deep red decor, with red paint and furnishings found throughout the establishment.

Combined with the sparsely lit corridors and rooms and the strong smell of cigarette smoke, the place exuded a spirit of clandestine sensuality.

Offending massage establishments are liable for a 10-day closure order and a fine of S$1,000 for failure to ensure all staff and customers wear a mask within the premises, whilst the customers are liable for a fine of S$300 for not wearing a mask outside their ordinary place of residence.

Investigations against 131 persons, comprising operators, masseuses and customers are ongoing.

Individuals found guilty of carrying on a business of providing massage services in an establishment for massage without a valid licence are liable to a fine of S$10,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both. Those found to have breached the prescribed rules and conditions under the Massage Establishment Rules 2018 are liable to a fine of up to S$5,000.

Individuals who are repeat offenders of the Massage Establishments Act are liable to a fine up to S$20,000, imprisonment of up to five years, or both, while repeat offenders of the Massage Establishment Rules 2018 will be liable to a fine up to S$10,000, imprisonment for a term up to two years, or both.

Investigations against 131 persons, comprising operators, masseuses and customers are ongoing.

Illegal mahjong games

On Dec. 10, SPF also conducted checks at a shophouse unit and a mixed-use office-cum-retail unit at Keong Saik Road and Beach Road.

In a tiny room tucked away down one a forgotten lane there were no dim lights or garishly painted walls.

Instead, fluorescent lighting filled the room so that its users could clearly see the mahjong tiles laid out in front of them.

Under the bright glare of clinical office lights, the alleged gamblers, all elderly, had nowhere to hide and the cramped room was filled with an air of bitterness.

The room was used by a dialect association as a spot where members could gather and hang out.

It was a similar situation at another dialect association in Chinatown. This place was larger, but it only meant there were more alleged gamblers — once again all elderly.

Couldn’t help but wonder if these suspects even knew that they were breaking the law, or if they were totally surprised when police came knocking that day.

Busts like this are often sparked by a tip-off; maybe a jilted former association member who wants to right some perceived mistreatment.

Two men, aged between 66 and 68, were allegedly found to be operating and managing these units as private spaces for playing mahjong.

In addition, six men and three women, aged between 62 and 76, were allegedly found to be playing mahjong within these units. All 11 persons are presently being investigated for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act said the Police.

Out of those under investigation, a 68-year-old woman was also allegedly found to have acted as a bookmaker through remote means, while another 72-year-old woman was found to have placed bets using remote means. Both women are being investigated for offences under the Remote Gambling Act as well.

Under Section 7 of the Common Gaming Houses Act, the offence of gaming in a common gaming house carries a fine of up to S$5,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

The offence of being the owner or occupier or operator of a place used as a common gaming house carries a fine of not less than S$5,000 and not more than S$50,000, and a jail term of up to three years.

Any person involved in unlawful remote gambling shall be liable on conviction to a fine up to S$5,000, imprisonment for a term up to six months, or both.

Any person involved in providing unlawful remote gambling service for another shall be liable on conviction to a fine not less than S$20,000 and not more than S$200,000, or to imprisonment for a term up to five years or to both.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Andrew Koay