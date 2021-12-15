Illegal massage & makeshift 'KTV-concept' outlets raided across S'pore, 399 people under investigation

The Singapore police are investigating 399 persons following island-wide enforcement checks on 159 massage establishments and 110 public entertainment and nightlife outlets between Oct. 24 and Dec.11, 2021.

Massage establishments raided

As part of the enforcement checks, a total of 63 licensed and unlicensed massage establishments were found to have committed breaches.

These breaches include providing massage services in an establishment for massage without a valid licence and failing to ensure employees do not provide sexual services, as well as breaches under the Covid-19 regulations.

Police officers also found masseuses and customers allegedly not wearing a mask during the provision of massage services at two of these premises.

These massage establishments are liable for a 10-day closure order and a fine of S$1,000 for failure to ensure all staff and customers wear a mask within the premises.

Customers are liable for a fine of S$300 for not wearing a mask outside their ordinary place of residence.

Investigations against 131 persons, comprising operators, masseuses and customers are ongoing.

Details of raids

From Nov. 24 to Dec. 4, 2021, 26 men and 28 women, aged between 15 and 68, were investigated for various suspected offences under the Women’s Charter, the Remote Gambling Act 2014, the Misuse of Drugs Act, Penal Code and the Covid-19 regulations, following raids by officers from Tanglin Police Division joined by officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

As part of the operations, police conducted checks at 17 premises suspected to house unlicensed massage establishments or vice activities found in shop-houses, condominiums and private apartments.

Nine of these units were allegedly found to committed breaches under the Massage Establishments Act.

In addition, stemming from these checks, police arrested one man and 19 women, aged between 27 and 54, for various suspected offences under the Women’s Charter.

Drug use allegedly detected

From Dec. 10 to 11, officers from Central Police Division were joined by officers from the SCDF and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), which resulted in 82 men and 59 woman, aged between 17 and 83, to be investigated for a slew of offences, including misuse of drugs.

As part of the operations, police conducted checks at six premises suspected to house unlicensed massage establishments or vice activities found in shophouses and private apartments, and all six of these units were allegedly found to have committed breaches under the Massage Establishments Act.

In addition, stemming from these checks, police arrested one man and 21 women, aged between 21 and 45, for a slew of offences.

Public entertainment & nightlife outlets raided

A total of 28 licensed and unlicensed public entertainment and nightlife outlets were also subjected to checks and found to have committed various breaches under the Public Entertainments Act, the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015 and the Covid-19 regulations.

In total, investigations against 160 persons, comprising operators, staff members and customers are ongoing.

Raid revealed "KTV-concept" outlet

Enforcement checks were conducted at 16 licensed and unlicensed public entertainment and nightlife outlets, and 12 of these outlets were allegedly found to have committed breaches.

An unlicensed "KTV-concept" outlet was detected at a mixed-use office-industrial unit located along Lavender Street, where 10 men and two women, aged between 20 and 41, were found singing karaoke and consuming liquor within the unit as patrons.

The unit was furnished with two private rooms equipped with karaoke systems, televisions and speakers.

A 35-year-old man was established to be the operator of the outlet and was arrested under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015.

He will also be investigated under the Public Entertainments Act.

The operator and 12 patrons are being investigated for non-compliance with safe distancing measures as well.

Concurrently, SCDF is also investigating into the breaches found under the Fire Safety Act.

Details of Macpherson Mall raid

In a joint operation with SFA and SCDF, breaches to the Covid-19 regulations were allegedly found at three outlets located within Macpherson Mall.

Out of the three outlets, two outlets were found in breach of the Covid-19 regulations.

One of the outlets has been ordered to close for a period of 10 days, while the second outlet is presently being investigated by SFA.

Mahjong-playing

In addition, during checks at a shophouse unit and a mixed-use office-retail unit at Keong Saik Road and Beach Road respectively, two men, aged between 66 and 68, were allegedly found to be operating and managing these units as private spaces for playing mahjong.

In total, six men and three women, aged between 62 and 76, were allegedly found to be playing mahjong within these units.

All 11 persons are presently being investigated for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act.

For the six persons found within the unit located at Keong Saik Road, a 68-year-old woman was also allegedly found to have acted as a bookmaker through remote means, while another 72-year-old

woman was found to have placed bets using remote means.

Both women are being investigated for offences under the Remote Gambling Act as well.

Penalties for providing massage without valid licence

Individuals found guilty of carrying on a business of providing massage services in an establishment for massage without a valid licence are liable to a fine of S$10,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both.

Those found to have breached the prescribed rules and conditions under the Massage Establishment Rules 2018 are liable to a fine up to S$5,000.

Individuals who are repeat offenders of the Massage Establishments Act are liable to a fine up to S$20,000, imprisonment of up to five years, or both, while repeat offenders of the Massage Establishment Rules 2018 will be liable to a fine up to S$10,000, imprisonment for a term up to two years, or both.

Penalties for supplying liquor without valid licence

The offences of supplying liquor without a valid licence and providing public entertainment without a valid licence, each carries a fine of up to S$20,000.

For non-compliance with safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 regulations, individuals found guilty may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

Penalties for gaming in a common gaming house

The offence of gaming in a common gaming house carries a fine of up to S$5,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

The offence of being the owner or occupier or of which he/ she has the use temporarily or otherwise thereof keeps or uses a place as a common gaming house carries a fine of not less than S$5,000 and not more than S$50,000, and a jail term of up to three years.

Penalties for remote gambling

Under the Remote Gambling Act, any person involved in unlawful remote gambling shall be liable on conviction to a fine up to S$5,000, imprisonment for a term up to six months, or both.

Any person involved in providing unlawful remote gambling service for another shall be liable on conviction to a fine not less than S$20,000 and not more than S$200,000, or to imprisonment for a term up to five years or to both.

