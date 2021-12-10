4th vaccine dose may be needed sooner than expected to fight Omicron variant: Pfizer CEO

Shortly after recommending that a booster third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be taken to neutralise the Omicron variant, the Pfizer CEO said that a fourth dose may also be needed "sooner than expected".

Speaking to CNBC, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that his company will look at real-world data to determine how well a third dose will fare against the new variant, and predicted that a fourth dose administered in a timely manner might be needed to effectively combat it.

Fourth dose may be needed sooner than 12 months after third

Bourla said: "I think when we see real world data will determine if the Omicron is well covered by the third dose and for how long....and I think we will need the fourth dose. I’ve said that multiple times."

He had earlier projected that with the previous variants, the fourth dose would be required 12 months after the third dose.

"With Omicron, we need to wait and see because we have very little information. We may need it faster," he added.

However, the Pfizer CEO stressed that "the most important thing" for now is for people to get their third doses in time for winter.

More protection is needed in the winter months, as more people gather indoors to escape from the cold, CNBC reported.

In a joint statement released by Pfizer and BioNTech on Wednesday (Dec. 8), preliminary results found that a three-dose course of their vaccine would be able to effectively neutralise the Omicron variant.

"If there is a need for something different better, we will be able to have in months," said Bourla.

Pfizer and BioNTech said on Wednesday that they are already working on an Omicron-specific vaccine, and may be able to deliver them by March 2022.

Boosters for children & teenagers

Bourla was also asked when teenagers, most of whom had recently completed both doses of the vaccine, should get a third booster shot as well.

In response, he said:

"This is a good question and in light of Omicron that we need to move faster on this. I think third boost, third doses was a very good policy and they need to be accelerated. This is what the Omicron results are telling them. You need the third boost."

