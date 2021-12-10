Back

4th vaccine dose may be needed sooner than expected to fight Omicron variant: Pfizer CEO

However, two doses of Pfizer likely still offers protection against getting seriously ill from Covid infection.

Low Jia Ying | December 10, 2021, 03:19 PM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Shortly after recommending that a booster third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be taken to neutralise the Omicron variant, the Pfizer CEO said that a fourth dose may also be needed "sooner than expected".

Speaking to CNBC, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that his company will look at real-world data to determine how well a third dose will fare against the new variant, and predicted that a fourth dose administered in a timely manner might be needed to effectively combat it.

Fourth dose may be needed sooner than 12 months after third

Bourla said: "I think when we see real world data will determine if the Omicron is well covered by the third dose and for how long....and I think we will need the fourth dose. I’ve said that multiple times."

He had earlier projected that with the previous variants, the fourth dose would be required 12 months after the third dose.

"With Omicron, we need to wait and see because we have very little information. We may need it faster," he added.

However, the Pfizer CEO stressed that "the most important thing" for now is for people to get their third doses in time for winter.

More protection is needed in the winter months, as more people gather indoors to escape from the cold, CNBC reported.

In a joint statement released by Pfizer and BioNTech on Wednesday (Dec. 8), preliminary results found that a three-dose course of their vaccine would be able to effectively neutralise the Omicron variant.

"If there is a need for something different better, we will be able to have in months," said Bourla.

Pfizer and BioNTech said on Wednesday that they are already working on an Omicron-specific vaccine, and may be able to deliver them by March 2022.

Boosters for children & teenagers

Bourla was also asked when teenagers, most of whom had recently completed both doses of the vaccine, should get a third booster shot as well.

In response, he said:

"This is a good question and in light of Omicron that we need to move faster on this. I think third boost, third doses was a very good policy and they need to be accelerated. This is what the Omicron results are telling them. You need the third boost."

Related story:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Mufid Majnun/Unsplash

Father alleges that girl, 5, lost finger in ION Orchard hand dryer

The girl suffered an injury which left her with less than half of her original index finger.

December 10, 2021, 03:02 PM

Marks & Spencer at Raffles City closing down on Dec. 31, up to 70% off at moving out sale

After 35 years.

December 10, 2021, 02:31 PM

Tokyo to introduce same-sex partnerships by March 2023

Japan is the only G7 country that does not recognise same-sex marriage.

December 10, 2021, 01:38 PM

Man bitten 26 times by otters at S'pore Botanic Gardens says no to culling

He explained that he wishes to raise awareness of this incident so that the authorities can take greater action to prevent such incidents from happening again.

December 10, 2021, 01:05 PM

McDonald's S'pore switches to strawless lids for all cold beverage paper cups

This is their last straw.

December 10, 2021, 01:01 PM

Lawyer Lee Suet Fern, wife of Lee Hsien Yang, visits Chee Soon Juan's restaurant

Another visitor.

December 10, 2021, 12:33 PM

German court rules that man who fell while walking from bed to home office suffered 'workplace accident'

He usually starts work immediately after waking up, which had some relevance to his claim.

December 10, 2021, 12:21 PM

I had to babysit my niece & found 8 fun activities for kids in S’pore

Take note, parents.

December 10, 2021, 11:56 AM

Msian-style fishball noodles with black sauce, shallot oil & handmade fishballs available at AMK

It may be sold out before the lunch hour.

December 10, 2021, 11:54 AM

S'porean actress Cynthia Koh somehow makes it to Greek TV for her outfit

How the news travels.

December 10, 2021, 11:52 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.